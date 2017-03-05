Four held in Dubai for duping firm using fake cheque

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Four held in Dubai for duping firm using fake cheque

Gang took delivery of Dh1.4m iron consignment and resold it to a trader below market price

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a gang of four men who duped a company after taking delivery of goods worth Dh1.4 million, police said on Sunday.

Brigadier Salah Bu Osaiba, director of the economic crimes combating department of Dubai Police, said that they received a call from a company in Dubai that they had been conned by a gang.

“A suspect posed as businessman and asked the company to supply iron against a cheque. He got the goods and gave Dh1.4 million cheque, but when the owner of the commercial company tried to withdraw the money, he discovered that the cheque was fake,” Brigadier Bu Osaiba said.

The fraudster furnished a fake bank insurance letter along with the fake cheque to convince the company to agree to the deal against receipt of a post-dated cheque.

Dubai Police launched a manhunt and they identified the suspect, who was subsequently arrested in a sting in Dubai. “We found the fake bank insurance letter with him and he confessed to committing the crime,” Brigadier Bu Osaiba said said.

The suspects insisted on delivery of goods on a Thursday knowing that banks would be closed on Friday and it would take two days to clear a cheque, the officer said.

Brigadier Bu Osaiba said the suspect confessed that there were others who had helped him in the crime and they too were tracked down.

“They sold the iron on the same day to another merchant for a price below the market rate,” Brigadier Bu Osaiba said.

The four suspects have been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution on charges of fraud and using fake documents.

Dubai Police warned companies to be vigilant especially when agreeing to supply goods against post-dated cheques.

“This is an old style of fraud... businessman or a company accepts payment by cheque and delivers the goods. Soon after, the fraudsters disappear and sell the goods to other merchants,” Brigadier Bu Osaiba said. “Companies and merchants must enquire about the new businessmen they meet to make sure they have a real company before making deals with them and losing their goods.”

More from Crime

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

Police: Gang collected Dh1.3b in car sale fraud
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza