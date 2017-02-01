Mobile
Fake property agents swindle Dh700,000 from six

Duo placed ads about flats in Dubai quoting low rents, made victims pay rent in one instalment and disappeared

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested two Arab men suspected of conning people by posing as property agents and showing flats to them before swindling their money.

Police said the two men used to advertise fancy flats quoting low prices to attract buyers before forcing them to pay rent in one instalment. They conned at least six people and stole more than Dh700,000.

Brigadier Salem Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Dubai Police, said the suspects were caught in a laid by the police.

“The two Arab men used to promote luxury flats on rent at low and attractive prices. They used to push the trapped victim to pay the entire year’s rent in one instalment and then disappear,” Brigadier Al Rumaithi said.

Citing one such case, he said a European woman was looking online for a flat to rent when she saw a two-bedroom furnished flat available in Dubai Marina. She contacted the two suspects because of the low rent price mentioned in the advertisement.

“She called them and then they showed her the flat. They handed her a fake tenant contract and she gave them a cheque for Dh100,000 and Dh12,355 in cash, as they told her that they needed the cash to pay the electricity and maintenance fees.”

In a second incident, another female victim gave the suspects money for a flat in Muraqqabat area. She told Dubai Police that the suspects switched off their mobile phones soon after she paid the money and the watchman of building told her later that the flat was already rented by another tenant.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said such illegal activity can affect investments in Dubai.

“We stand against such con men as they give a bad image to Dubai. Tenants should check the [genuineness of] property agents and make sure that they work in legal companies before paying the money,” Maj-General Al Mansouri said.

