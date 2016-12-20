Electronics shop burglars nabbed in Sharjah

Sharjah/Ajman: A gang of three expat men was arrested for allegedly committing a series of burglaries in shops, the police said yesterday.

The police acted after receiving a number of complaints by shop owners.

The gang members, of Pakistani nationality, are suspected of stealing a large quantity of electronic devices in addition to cash.

A CID and police team tracked down the suspects, raided their residence and arrested them. Police found a large number of stolen items, including mobile phones and laptops.

The suspects admitted to their crimes and police confiscated tools and weapons.

Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Bin Nasser, deputy chief of the Criminal Investigation Department, urged business owners to secure their shops by installing CCTVs and alarm systems and to make sure that the doors are secured.

He urged all community members to cooperate with the security agencies and report any suspicious acts or crimes on 999 or 06-5632222 or the toll-free number Najeed 800 151 or via SMS on 7999 or on www.shjpolice.gov.ae/najeed.

Meanwhile, three Emirati men have been arrested for a string of shop break-ins in Ajman, police said on Tuesday.

Police sprang into action after complaints from shopkeepers in Masfout area.

The suspects are said to have smashed the doors of the stores before stealing their contents.

The suspects are accused of stealing from 18 shops.

A Police investigation found the suspects had criminal records for similar thefts.

The suspects have been referred to the Attorney-General.

Ajman Police called on shopkeepers to secure their premises by installing alarm systems and ensuring that doors are properly secured and not to leave large sums of money inside shops.