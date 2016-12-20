Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Electronics shop burglars nabbed in Sharjah

Ajman Police also nab separate gang of burglars wanted for Masfout area crimes

Gulf News
 

Sharjah/Ajman: A gang of three expat men was arrested for allegedly committing a series of burglaries in shops, the police said yesterday.

The police acted after receiving a number of complaints by shop owners.

The gang members, of Pakistani nationality, are suspected of stealing a large quantity of electronic devices in addition to cash.

A CID and police team tracked down the suspects, raided their residence and arrested them. Police found a large number of stolen items, including mobile phones and laptops.

The suspects admitted to their crimes and police confiscated tools and weapons.

Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Bin Nasser, deputy chief of the Criminal Investigation Department, urged business owners to secure their shops by installing CCTVs and alarm systems and to make sure that the doors are secured.

He urged all community members to cooperate with the security agencies and report any suspicious acts or crimes on 999 or 06-5632222 or the toll-free number Najeed 800 151 or via SMS on 7999 or on www.shjpolice.gov.ae/najeed.

Meanwhile, three Emirati men have been arrested for a string of shop break-ins in Ajman, police said on Tuesday.

Police sprang into action after complaints from shopkeepers in Masfout area.

The suspects are said to have smashed the doors of the stores before stealing their contents.

The suspects are accused of stealing from 18 shops.

A Police investigation found the suspects had criminal records for similar thefts.

The suspects have been referred to the Attorney-General.

Ajman Police called on shopkeepers to secure their premises by installing alarm systems and ensuring that doors are properly secured and not to leave large sums of money inside shops.

More from Crime

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

Also In Crime

Police hunt robbers who stole millions
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party