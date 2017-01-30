Mobile
Dubai Police seize counterfeit tools from warehouse

Police found 374,080 counterfeit construction tools

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Police have recovered thousands of counterfeit construction and building tools from a warehouse in Nad Al Hamar area.

Brigadier Salah Bu Osaiba, director of the economic crimes combating department of Dubai Police, said the police received a tip-off about an Asian man storing and selling equipment and tools used in construction sector.

“We set a trap for the suspect and arrested him from the warehouse and found a huge amount of fake construction tools with famous trademarks,” Brigadier Bu Osaiba said.

Police said that they found nearly 374,080 counterfeit tools, including screwdrivers, locks, cutters, knives and drills, which are worth millions of dirhams. The suspect identified as A H, used to import these goods from an Asian country.

“He confessed that he used to import the goods from an Asian country and store it in the warehouse for selling them. The owners of the famous trademarks, which were being used on these fake tools, said that fake tools are causing a big lost to their business,” Brigadier Bu Osaiba said.

Dubai Police said that they always protect the rights of famous trademarks, and asked the public to inform them about any fake goods in the market.

“We have patrols which check the shops and places where we suspect that fake goods being sold there. We always cooperate with trademarks owners to seize any fake goods.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Police said that they are also targeting ads on social media which promote fake goods especially for women.

“We have noticed many ads selling ladies bags, clothes and shoes with famous trademarks. We are chasing the people behind these ads and closing the social media pages or sites for promoting fake goods,” Brigadier Bu Osaiba added.

He said that UAE has strict laws to protect the rights of trademarks owners. The fake good businesses cause a huge loss not only to the trademarks owners but also to the national economy.

