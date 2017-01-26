Dubai Police praises Pakistan cricket star Afridi for helping prisoners

Dubai: Some 25 Pakistani prisoners will be released from Dubai jails after Pakistani cricket star Shahid Afridi promised to pay off their financial dues.

Brig. Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director-General of the General Directorate of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said that Afridi offered to help pay for the freedom of the prisoners convicted in minor financial crimes. Al Murr praised Afridi’s fine gesture after the famous cricketer posted details of his meeting on social media.

Brigadier Al Murr said: “He offered help to his countrymen who facing financial cases such as debts and bounced-cheques. He will pay money to release around 25 Pakistani prisoners.”

Afridi, will be paying Dh80,000 for the release of the prisoners, police said.

Brigadier Al Murr, said his department will contact the Punitive Establishment department to arrange the release of the prisoners. “We thank Afridi for his humane effort in helping release the Pakistani prisoners; he has given them a chance at a new life. He claimed he would pay more money every year to release Pakistani prisoners with minor financial cases,” Brigadier Al Murr said.

Afridi told Dubai Police next time he would pay DHS200,000 to help in the release of more prisoners.

Brigadier Al Murr said: “Dubai Police always cooperates with businessmen and charities to help people in the UAE. We help prisoners and people with problems on humanity grounds.”

Meanwhile, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team tweeted: “By grace of Allah, we are facilitating release of 25 prisoners for now, more will be released in coming days.”

Afridi hopes the release of the Pakistani prisoners would help them start a new life after returning home.

The 36-year-old said on his official Facebook page: “I’m very thankful to Dubai Police, who have been very compassionate and graceful to initiate the release of Pakistani prisoners and to give them a chance to go back to their home country and to rebuild their life afresh. I feel blessed and humbled to be able to accomplish this through Afridi foundation.”