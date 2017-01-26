Dubai Police praises Pakistan cricket star Afridi for helping prisoners

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Police praises Pakistan cricket star Afridi for helping prisoners

Dubai Police arrange to release 25 Pakistani prisoners after Afridi pays their fines

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Some 25 Pakistani prisoners will be released from Dubai jails after Pakistani cricket star Shahid Afridi promised to pay off their financial dues.

Brig. Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director-General of the General Directorate of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said that Afridi offered to help pay for the freedom of the prisoners convicted in minor financial crimes. Al Murr praised Afridi’s fine gesture after the famous cricketer posted details of his meeting on social media.

Brigadier Al Murr said: “He offered help to his countrymen who facing financial cases such as debts and bounced-cheques. He will pay money to release around 25 Pakistani prisoners.”

Afridi, will be paying Dh80,000 for the release of the prisoners, police said.

Brigadier Al Murr, said his department will contact the Punitive Establishment department to arrange the release of the prisoners. “We thank Afridi for his humane effort in helping release the Pakistani prisoners; he has given them a chance at a new life. He claimed he would pay more money every year to release Pakistani prisoners with minor financial cases,” Brigadier Al Murr said.

Afridi told Dubai Police next time he would pay DHS200,000 to help in the release of more prisoners.

Brigadier Al Murr said: “Dubai Police always cooperates with businessmen and charities to help people in the UAE. We help prisoners and people with problems on humanity grounds.”

Meanwhile, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team tweeted: “By grace of Allah, we are facilitating release of 25 prisoners for now, more will be released in coming days.”

Afridi hopes the release of the Pakistani prisoners would help them start a new life after returning home.

The 36-year-old said on his official Facebook page: “I’m very thankful to Dubai Police, who have been very compassionate and graceful to initiate the release of Pakistani prisoners and to give them a chance to go back to their home country and to rebuild their life afresh. I feel blessed and humbled to be able to accomplish this through Afridi foundation.”

More from Crime

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGNShahid Afridi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services