Dubai Police help save Indian couple’s marriage

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Police help save Indian couple’s marriage

Police’s victim support programme helped 107,060 people last year

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Police officers and counsellors working with the Dubai Police’s victim support programme say they continue to help people piece their lives back together despite a surge in help requests year over year.

Colonel Rashid Abdul Rahman, Director of Crime Monitoring Department of Dubai Police, said the programme fielded 107,060 requests in 2016 as compared to 86,642 in 2015.

Requests for help involve myriad issues ranging from family spats and spousal assault to family counselling and keeping the lights on when families hit dire financial straits.

In one of those cases, an Indian woman asked Dubai Police to help stop her physically abusive husband from beating her without having to lodge an official complaint.

“He used to beat her and she didn’t know what to do. She asked for police help and we called the husband and asked him his reasons and he claimed that his wife suspected that he was cheating on her. He said that such behaviour made him lose temper and assault her,” Colonel Rahman said.

Dubai Police spoke with the couple and provided them with necessary advice and their marriage survived.

In a second case, a woman called police to inform about a maid suffering from abuse and late payment of salary by her sponsor. Police questioned the sponsor who confessed that she had been abusing her.

“The sponsor apologised for her behaviour and paid the maid her late salaries and ticket to return to her home country.”

The programme also helped an elderly woman who had been staying alone in her house without electricity with nobody to take care of her.

Police cooperated with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) to provide electricity to the house and assigned a person to look after her and take care of her personal matters and needs.

“The programme is a social system and is like a safe shelter for the victims and help seekers in Dubai. We follow up with the victims until the case closes. It’s part of the UAE Year of Giving,” Colonel Rahman said.

The programme provides female patrols to escort the female victims to courts if they need and personally visit the houses of female and child victims.

 

How the victim’s support programme works

When a case is registered or police are alerted about an accident, the programme contacts the victim within seven working days and help him/her through until the case is closed.

It follows up the victims’ needs and provides psychological support and visits the victims’ houses.

Call 901 for more information about the Dubai Police’s victim support programme.

More from Crime

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
dewa

Also In Crime

Three jailed for links with terror outfits
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis