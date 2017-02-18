Dubai driver arrested after stunt video appears online

A screen grab from a viral video showing the stunt.

Dubai Police have arrested a young Emirati driver for recklessly driving his 4X4 vehicle in City Walk during rainy weather and posting videos of his stunts on social media.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police said on Saturday that the Emirati was performing “doughnuts” stunts near shops and restaurants in City Walk.

“We caught the reckless driver and referred him to authorities for legal action. His video went viral on social media and other people recorded him on video and then posted it online,” Brigadier Al Mazroui told Gulf News.

Brigadier Al Mazroui said the driver will face charges and his vehicle havs been seized, and he will have to pay Dh100,000 to recover the car.

The police acted on complaints after the video appeared online.

Brigadier Al Mazroui said that such behaviour was unacceptable.

“We won’t stand still against such behaviour, as it can cause loss of lives and damage properties. We ask the public to enjoy the rainy weather away from such reckless acts,” Brigadier Al Mazroui added.

The man was with other two friends inside his vehicle. The video circulated on social media and caused anger among people, who demanded the driver’s arrest.