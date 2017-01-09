Mobile
Banker in court on illicit sex charge

25-year-old man, 43-year-old woman deny charges

Gulf News
 

Dubai

A banker has been accused of having consensual sex with a woman, who is 18 years older than him and she had to fly to her homeland to abort an illicit child.

The 43-year-old Pakistani woman was said to have been having an illegal affair with her 25-year-old countryman banker before she conceived an illegitimate child in 2015.

The woman had known the banker for nearly two years, before he called her and threatened to kill her if she ever asked him to marry her or contact him or his parents.

After the woman flew to her country and aborted the illegal child, she tried to talk the banker into marrying her but he refused.

In October, the 43-year-old woman lodged a police complaint against the 25-year-old claiming that he had threatened to kill her and hang her from a ceiling if she ever proposed to him or contacted him or his family.

Police investigations revealed that the banker had threatened the woman.

Prosecutors accused them of consensual sex and the man was accused of threatening to kill the woman.

When the couple appeared before the Dubai Misdemeanours Court they pleaded not guilty.

According to records, the banker got angry with the woman when she asked him to marry her and then called up his family in September 2016.

The 25-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty and denied the accusation of threatening the woman when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance.

The woman testified to prosecutors that the incident happened after a year-long friendship that she had with the man.

“In September he called me and told me that if I ever called him again he would kill me. He also threatened to kill me if I contacted his parents. He told me ‘I will kill you and hang your body from a ceiling’ because I had asked him to marry me. He had promised to marry me earlier and failed to keep his promise. He also threatened me over the phone saying ‘I will show you what I can do to you’,” she told prosecutors.

Meanwhile, in her police statement, the woman claimed that the man threatened him after she had aborted the illegal baby and asked him to marry her.

The man told prosecutors that the last time he had sex with the woman was in January 2016. However he denied the accusation of threatening the woman.

Defence lawyers are expected to submit their arguments before the misdemeanours court later this month.

The Court of First Instance will hand out a judgement in the threat case next month.

Dubai
Dubai
