860 new community police officers honoured in Abu Dhabi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

860 new community police officers honoured in Abu Dhabi

Community police officers to help prevent crime as part of ‘We Are All Police’ initiative

  • A second batch of 860 members of ‘We Are All Police’ initiative were honoured in a graduation ceremony.Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police
  • Mohammad Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, during the ceremony.Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The second batch of 860 community police officers were honoured in a graduation ceremony held in the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi yesterday. They will help prevent crime as part of ‘We Are All Police’ initiative of Abu Dhabi Police.

A short film about the initiative, its various stages, the importance of police and security work, and the society’s role in promoting social responsibility was screened during the ceremony.

The film featured various police units, such as ‘Bader’ van, which raises awareness on the harmful effects of drugs, a security inspection unit, the happiness patrol, the sand dunes patrol, a horse show, vintage and classic police cars.

Several graduates expressed their keenness on joining efforts and supporting police and security work, aimed at crime prevention.

Major-General Mohammad Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said the participation of different segments of society reflects the peaceful coexistence, tolerance and sense of responsibility among community members, aimed at making Abu Dhabi safer and more peaceful, leading it to become one of the most happiest and prosperous cities in the world.

Al Rumaithi said the initiative reassures the social cohesion and cultural values that promote a safer and more secure society, in which the efforts of citizens and residents contribute in maintaining safety and security by productively partnering with Abu Dhabi Police.

Addressing the new batch, Al Rumaithi hailed the graduates’ positive spirit and desire to perform their tasks and duties, and pointed out their vital role in promoting positivity and social responsibility in the community.

Colonel Dr Ebrahim Hamad Al Hanai, Director of Strategy and Performance Development in Abu Dhabi Police and general supervisor of ‘We Are All Police’ initiative, said the new graduates have undergone training in tasks and duties to be able to perform their roles related to promoting security, dealing with the public and using proper communication systems and mechanisms, aimed at crime prevention and enhancing social responsibility.

So far, a total of 5,553 applicants have registered to be community police officers as part of ‘We Are All Police’ initiative that was launched in September 2016.

Emiratis and residents of all nationalities can register for the initiative at weareallpolice.ae or by calling 8001000.

More from Crime

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

British daredevil detained in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job