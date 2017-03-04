860 new community police officers honoured in Abu Dhabi

A second batch of 860 members of ‘We Are All Police’ initiative were honoured in a graduation ceremony.

A second batch of 860 members of ‘We Are All Police’ initiative were honoured in a graduation ceremony. Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: The second batch of 860 community police officers were honoured in a graduation ceremony held in the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi yesterday. They will help prevent crime as part of ‘We Are All Police’ initiative of Abu Dhabi Police.

A short film about the initiative, its various stages, the importance of police and security work, and the society’s role in promoting social responsibility was screened during the ceremony.

The film featured various police units, such as ‘Bader’ van, which raises awareness on the harmful effects of drugs, a security inspection unit, the happiness patrol, the sand dunes patrol, a horse show, vintage and classic police cars.

Several graduates expressed their keenness on joining efforts and supporting police and security work, aimed at crime prevention.

Major-General Mohammad Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said the participation of different segments of society reflects the peaceful coexistence, tolerance and sense of responsibility among community members, aimed at making Abu Dhabi safer and more peaceful, leading it to become one of the most happiest and prosperous cities in the world.

Al Rumaithi said the initiative reassures the social cohesion and cultural values that promote a safer and more secure society, in which the efforts of citizens and residents contribute in maintaining safety and security by productively partnering with Abu Dhabi Police.

Addressing the new batch, Al Rumaithi hailed the graduates’ positive spirit and desire to perform their tasks and duties, and pointed out their vital role in promoting positivity and social responsibility in the community.

Colonel Dr Ebrahim Hamad Al Hanai, Director of Strategy and Performance Development in Abu Dhabi Police and general supervisor of ‘We Are All Police’ initiative, said the new graduates have undergone training in tasks and duties to be able to perform their roles related to promoting security, dealing with the public and using proper communication systems and mechanisms, aimed at crime prevention and enhancing social responsibility.

So far, a total of 5,553 applicants have registered to be community police officers as part of ‘We Are All Police’ initiative that was launched in September 2016.

Emiratis and residents of all nationalities can register for the initiative at weareallpolice.ae or by calling 8001000.