60 officers to man ‘Aman’ patrol in Ajman

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

60 officers to man ‘Aman’ patrol in Ajman

Emirate to activate 500 surveillance cameras by end of February to cut crime

Image Credit: Courtesy: Ajman Poice
Major General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ajman Police, during press conference speaking about Ajman Police history.
Gulf News
 

Ajman: Police have recorded a slight dip in the annual crime rate in Ajman in 2016 compared to the year before and are adopting a crime prevention strategy for 2017, said senior police officers at a press conference on Thursday.

Major General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said 7,432 crimes took place in 2016 compared to 7,560 in 2015. Serious crimes of murder, robbery, assault dropped to 601 in 2016 compared to 681 similar cases in 2015.

Major General Al Nuaimi said the police have drawn up a plan for early crime prevention, including an intense awareness campaign to spread the culture of respecting the law.

Also, patrolling has been increased and intensified on roads and in crime-prone areas.

Major General Al Nuaimi said that Ajman Police employed 60 new police officers during the current year who are working in 30 new security patrols “Aman” which will be deployed in residential neighbourhoods, commercial and industrial areas, round the clock.

The new members will attend specialised training courses to combat crime, learn about preservation of the crime scene etc.

The new patrols will deploy on the roads by March 1.

Major General Al Nuaimi said the emirate will activate around 500 surveillance cameras by the end of February to monitor Ajman roads and vital places.

The new plan in 2017 is to cover Masfout and Al Manama areas with surveillance cameras and it will be completed by the end of this year.

Major General Al Nuaimi said that current surveillance cameras helped police discover 35 crimes, most of them in banks.

“A quick intervention team reached the scene of the incidents and arrested the suspects.

He pointed out that if police teams are far from the crime site, then we inspect the camera which help us to reach the suspect and arrest them.”

The number of fatalities from traffic accidents decreased to 18 deaths in 2016 compared to 19 in 2015.

Ajman Police are focusing on reducing traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries and not on fining motorists, Major-General Al Nuaimi said.

He said Ajman Municipality played great role in reducing the run over accidents as they installed fences on the main roads.

Ajman police will also activate the role of Al Mina police station during this year by launching its first police marine patrol. The size of the patrol will be bigger and the boat will be equipped with high-tech devices in addition to a jet ski.

It will patrol the port, Al Khor area and waterfront and monitor the area to prevent garbage dumping, illegal dumping of diesel and illegal fishing

The patrol will be launched within one month, he said.

More from Crime

tags from this story

Ajman
follow this tag on MGNAjman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Ajman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

Police arrest two dealing in fake goods
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared