39.7 per cent drop in jumping red light in Sharjah

Sharjah: The Sharjah Police recorded 944 instances of motorists jumping the red light in January this year, officials said on Saturday.

The violations showed a decrease of 39.7 per cent compared with 1,568 violations recorded in January last year.

Captain Jamal Bu Afra of Traffic and Patrol Department of Sharjah Police, said this was one of the most serious traffic offences that often resulted in deaths or grave injuries.

Captain Bu Afra attributed the decrease in the number of violations to police efforts in improving traffic safety on the roads through awareness campaign and traffic plans.

Most of the violations were a result of speeding and drivers trying to cross the junctions before the signal turned red.

Captain Bu Afra said despite police warnings about the dangers of jumping the red light, motorists repeat the violation.

According to the Federal Traffic Law, the motorist who jumps a red signal is fined Dh800, given eight black points, and their vehicle impounded for a period of 15 days.

He called on motorists to improve their behaviour on the road, especially at traffic signal junctions.