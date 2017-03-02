Mobile
281 cars seized in crackdown on reckless driving in Sharjah

Youngsters caught racing, performing stunts with modified vehicles in residential areas

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have seized 281 vehicles during a campaign against reckless driving in residential areas in the last one month.

Colonel Dr Ahmad Saeed Al Noor, acting director of the Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police, said the police have intensified efforts to prevent motorists from disturbing peace in neighbourhoods.

“The culprits were organising illegal rallies and performing stunts on the roads and causing chaos and panic among other motorists,” Col Al Noor said.

Confiscated vehicles included cars whose engines were modified to make loud noise.

“Modified vehicles cause disturbance to residents and also pose a safety hazard to other motorists and, ultimately, these drivers put their own lives at risk,” he added.

He said the police had received several complaints from the public about teenagers annoying them at night by racing in noisy vehicles and endangering other road users.

“We have to take strict measures against them to deter others from similar behaviour, and the department is determined to end this practice to make the roads safer,” he added

Sharjah Police will not tolerate any incidents of road rage and harassment and will take strict measures against reckless drivers, he said.

Sharjah
