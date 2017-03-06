12 tonnes of goods seized in raid on illegal market in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

12 tonnes of goods seized in raid on illegal market in Dubai

Dubai Municipality inspection campaign supported by various authorities and sniffer dogs

Image Credit: Dubai Municipality
The vendors were selling vegetables, fruits, meat and fish in the open air and without taking into account the rules on safe and hygienic storage, Dubai Municipality said.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Sixteen illegal vendors were caught and 12 tonnes of goods were seized in a weekend raid by authorities in Dubai's Muhaisnah 2 area.

The goods, including food items, were confiscated during an inspection campaign on random markets by the Environmental Emergency Office aimed at maintaining public health of the Emirate, Dubai Municipality said in a press release on Monday.

“We caught 16 illegal vendors during the inspection, conducted in collaboration with the Waste Management Department of Dubai Municipality, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Al Ghusais Police Station, who sent an Investigation team along with sniffer dogs of the Dubai Police,” said Mohammad Abbas Al Beloushi, head of Environmental Emergency Office.

He said the Municipality has enhanced control over random markets. “We have confiscated a large number of foodstuffs sold in these markets. They included food that are safe for use and also spoiled food items. The safe foodstuffs will be handed over to charity organisations, as the Municipality has an agreement with Dar Al Ber Society to deliver food to those who need them,” said Al Beloushi.

He said the vendors in these markets were selling vegetables, fruits, meat and fish in the open air and without taking into account the rules of safe and hygienic storage. “The meat and fish were displayed below normal temperatures and without cooling, or putting ice. Some were displayed by the trucks, where they were exposed to dust and pollution,” said Al Beloushi.

He said Dubai Police supported the campaign team with a large number of men to control the inspection process in industrial areas, and in catching offenders in the random markets. The Waste Management Department provided the team with advanced equipment to clear the damaged materials and unfit food that were seized from the spot.

Al Beloushi said the Municipality also carries out annual plans targeting specialised markets, including the Fruits and Vegetables Market, Deira Markets, Cattle Market, and Fish Market to catch the offenders there, explaining that the aim of the inspection campaigns are to deter offenders from selling spoiled food in the markets.

By these campaigns, he said, the Municipality does not aim to deprive workers of the facility of buying cheap goods, but rather seeks to ensure their health and safety, especially since all the campaigns have resulted in finding food items that are sold completely in violation to health and safety requirements.

Al Beloushi explained that these markets are unlicensed. “They offer all types of food unfit for consumption. They are mainly located in three places in the emirate — the Jebel Ali Industrial area, Al Quoz, and Al Muhaisnah. Each of these areas has three to four markets,” he said.

More from Crime

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

British child rapist arrested in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash