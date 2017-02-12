Mobile
11,343 jaywalkers fined in Sharjah last year

235 run-over accidents recorded by Sharjah Police

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Thousands of jaywalkers in Sharjah were fined last year in order to reduce the number of run-over accidents, Sharjah Police said on Sunday.

Lieutenant Suad Al Sheba, spokesperson for the Traffic and Patrol Department of Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that Sharjah Police fined 11,343 people who were caught jaywalking from the beginning of 2016 till February 8 this year and a total of 235 run-over accidents were recorded.

Jaywalking attracts a fine of Dh200.

The number of deaths due to pedestrians being hit by cars declined in 2016 compared with 2015, according to the statistics.

Pedestrians are often advised not to cross highways with speed limits of more than 80km/h because they could be held liable for any accidents, the officer said.

The Federal Penal Code allows traffic prosecutors to hold pedestrians, who cross roads in undesignated areas and cause accidents resulting in injuries or property damages, liable.

As for motorists, Article 43 imposes a fine of Dh500 and six traffic points for not giving priority to pedestrians in designated area.

Article 48 imposes a fine of Dh500 for parking a vehicle on a pedestrian crossing.

Article 111 imposes a fine of Dh200 and three traffic points for stopping a vehicle in a manner that causes danger to pedestrians. or impedes their movement.

