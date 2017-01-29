Worker jailed for molesting brother and sister in mall

Dubai: A worker has been jailed for six months for molesting a six-year-old girl and her three-year-old brother while they were riding small bicycles at a shopping mall.

The Emirati brother and sister were present with their parents at a mall in Al Aweer in a cycling shop when the 35-year-old Bangladeshi worker molested them in November.

The children’s father had left his kids with their mother and went to pray when the Bangladeshi was spotted by a shopper touching the girl and her brother indecently.

When the father returned after the prayer, he was told that his wife and children had gone to the police office at the mall.

Shortly before, the mother had taken her children to the police office to report what had happened.

A shopper had told the mother that he saw the worker groping her daughter and molesting her son. After identifying the 35-year-old man through surveillance cameras at the mall, he was apprehended a few days later after a policeman spotted him and chased him in the mall.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Bangladeshi of molesting the children.

Presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi also fined the accused Dh2,000 for threatening to beat the eight-year-old girl if she told her parents that he had molested them. The accused pleaded innocent.

According to Sunday’s ruling, the accused will be deported after serving his punishment.

A police sergeant said they identified the Bangladeshi through the surveillance cameras after the mother reported the incident.

“A few days after the incident, I spotted the accused walking in the mall. I was in my police dress and when I summoned him, he ran away. I chased him and restrained him. Upon confronting him with the footage of him molesting the children, he admitted that he had touched them while they played on their bicycles,” testified the sergeant.

The mother testified that the cycling shop manager had given her children temporary bicycles to ride them in the mall until he inflated their bicycles’ tyres.

“While I was seated nearby, I heard someone shouting ‘who are the parents of those children?’ When I turned around, I recognised that the children were my daughter and son. I spotted the suspect beside my children … the man who had shouted told me that he spotted the suspect molesting my kids. Meanwhile, my daughter came to me crying and told me that the suspect had touched her indecently. The suspect walked into the crowd and disappeared … My husband was in the mosque at that time. I reported the matter to the police office in the mall,” she testified to prosecutors.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.