Worker jailed for making money from prostitution

Dubai: A worker, who admitted that he made extra money having sex with men at the labour accommodation where he stayed, has been jailed for six months.

The 22-year-old Pakistani worker confessed that he worked as a male prostitute and used to get paid Dh20 from each co-worker he had sex with at the accommodation’s washroom during August.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 22-year-old male of prostitution.

A 23-year-old Pakistani co-worker informed the police that his two countrymen roommates, aged 26 and 30, had sex with the 22-year-old in the washroom.

Police raided the accommodation and apprehended the three workers aged 22, 26 and 30.

Presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi said the accused will be deported following the completion of his punishment.

The 26-year-old and the 30-year-old were referred to the Dubai Misdemeanours Court to be prosecuted for consuming alcohol and having consensual sex with the prostitute.

A policeman said a 23-year-old witness reported that the defendant [22-year-old] worked as a male prostitute in the accommodation.

“The witness said they were all sitting in the room when the 22-year-old asked the 30-year-old to follow him outside. He claimed that the 30-year-old returned to the room 10 minutes later and signalled for the 26-year-old to go outside … the witness said when he asked the 30-year-old about the 22-year-old defendant’s whereabouts, he told him that he was waiting in the washroom. The 23-year-old witness testified that when he followed the men to the washroom to film on his mobile what had been happening, the 26-year-old took away his phone. According to primary interrogations, the two workers admitted that they had sex with the 22-year-old for Dh20 …,” the policeman testified.

Wednesday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.