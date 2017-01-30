Worker jailed for groping, punching woman in street

Dubai: A worker has been jailed for a year for groping a secretary and punching her in the chest after she struck him with a grocery bag.

The 26-year-old Filipina secretary struck the 22-year-old Indian worker with a bag after he groped her in the street in Al Satwa in January 2016.

The suspect then punched her in the chest and ran away as she fell on the ground and injured her knees.

Despite being injured, the Filipina secretary chased the worker in the streets until some bystanders helped her catch the suspect.

The Dubai Court of First Instance jailed the worker for a year for molesting the woman and assaulting her.

Presiding judge Urfan Omar also fined him Dh1,000 for dinking liquor.

The accused will be deported following the completion of his punishment, according to Monday’s ruling.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty.

The secretary said the incident happened after she had finished her shopping at a grocery store and was walking back to her place at 10.30pm.

A police sergeant testified that the worker was too drunk to be questioned following the incident.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.