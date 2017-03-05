Mobile
Worker accused of throwing flatmate from second floor

Suspect was angered by deceased who cursed his family for not serving him drinking water

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A worker has been accused of throwing his flatmate from the second floor and killing him after he cursed him for not serving him water.

The 30-year-old Indian worker and his countryman flatmate were said to have been consuming liquor together in January and when the victim asked the worker to bring him water, the latter refused to do so.

The victim allegedly used foul language and cursed the worker’s family, according to records. The 30-year-old suspect was outraged by the remarks and pushed his flatmate from the second floor window at Dubai Investment Park. The flatmate died on the spot.

The police suspected foul play and further police interrogations revealed that four flatmates [including the worker and the victim] were consuming liquor and the suspect was the last person present with the deceased in the flat.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of intentionally killing the victim.

Jail wardens did not bring the suspect from his detention and produce him before the Dubai Court of First Instance where he was scheduled to enter his plea on Sunday.

Prosecutors said the suspect lifted the victim from behind, carried him to the window and tossed him down from the second floor.

“Upon questioning the suspect, he said he had a heated argument with the victim who cursed him after he did not bring him water to drink. The suspect claimed that he got angry when the deceased told him that he would have sex with his mother and sisters. He stated that he carried the victim and threw him out of the window. The worker also alleged that the victim had beaten him and repeatedly cursed his family before he hurled him from the second floor. He further claimed that the deceased was too drunk to resist him. He also claimed to me that after he threw the victim, he looked at him from the window and then went to sleep,” the sergeant testified to prosecutors.

Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal adjourned the hearing until the suspect is produced in court on March 21.

Dubai
Courts

Dubai
