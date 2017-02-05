Worker accused of stealing merchant’s underwears

Dubai: A worker has been accused of stealing underwears while carrying out maintenance work at a merchant’s villa.

The 26-year-old Pakistani accused had been hired along with a group of workers to do some maintenance work at the Bahraini merchant’s villa in October 2016.

Records showed every time the worker went to the villa he sneaked into the merchant’s bedroom and stole an underwear or two. The maids, who had been working at the house noticed one day that the underwears were missing continuously and they told the merchant that they suspected that the worker had been stealing them.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of stealing several underwears between October and December.

The suspect refuted accusations when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

He told presiding judge Mohammad Jamal that he did not steal anything from the villa.

The Bahraini merchant told prosecutors that his two maids told him that they suspected that the suspect had been stealing underwears from his bedroom.

“I monitored the worker while he was carrying out maintenance works … I spotted him entering the bedroom and hiding some underwears in his pocket and rushing out of the villa. He returned after a while.

“I called the police and while waiting for them to come, I noticed that the worker stole another underwear. Once the police arrived, the suspect admitted that he had stolen the underwears … he also guided the police to the place where he had hidden outside the villa,” the merchant prosecutors.

The suspect told prosecutors that he stole underwears because he liked their design and wanted to send them to his family in Pakistan.

A ruling in the case will announced on March 19.