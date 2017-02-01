Waiter’s two-year jail term for blackmail upheld

Dubai: A waiter lost his appeal on Wednesday and will be jailed for two years for trying to extort Dh8,000 from an employee by posting a photograph and message on Instagram that the employee is gay.

The 29-year-old Filipino waiter allegedly had a year-long affair with the employee before he posted the latter’s photo in his official uniform on Instagram saying that he (the employee) is gay and enjoys having sex with men for money.

The waiter also posted the employee’s private mobile number on the fake Instagram account in February 2016, adding that he enjoyed bizarre behaviour with men.

The employee’s friend notified him that he had seen his photo on Instagram.

The employee and the waiter were both apprehended when the employee went to complain that the Filipino defendant had blackmailed him.

In November, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Filipino of extortion and attempted blackmail, maligning and dishonouring the employee via social media and having consensual sex with him.

The employee was tried before the Dubai Misdemeanours Court for having consensual sex with the Filipino.

The Filipino appealed his two-year jail term and asked the appellate court to reduce his punishment.

Presiding judge Saeed Salem Bin Sarm rejected the Filipino’s appeal and upheld his two-year jail term.

The accused will be deported following the completion of his punishment, according to Wednesday’s ruling.

In his capacity as a victim, the employee testified that he had been friends with the Filipino for a period of time before his friend informed him that he had seen his photo on Instagram.

“The defendant posted photos of my dad and me on social media. I went to lodge a police complaint … while driving there, they called me from work and asked me to return because a brigadier wanted to see me. Then I was arrested by the CID. During questioning, they showed me several photos and I explained to them that the waiter had posted them on Instagram … he had previously threatened me that he would. The accused did so because he wanted me to be his boyfriend and lover. He stole my personal photo from my Instagram account. He had my photo in my official dress when I sent it to him a year ago. He wrote on my photo on Instagram that I am gay and enjoy bizarre sex,” he claimed.

The appellate ruling remains subject to appeal before the Cassation Court within 30 days.