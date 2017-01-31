Visitor’s jail term for drowning friend upheld

Dubai: A visitor, who grabbed his friend by the neck and drowned him at the Dubai Open Beach, lost his appeal and will spend 10 years behind bars for the murder.

The 30-year-okd Kenyan visitor grabbed his countryman friend while they were swimming together in the sea and intentionally drowned him until he stopped breathing in January 2016.

In November, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of drinking alcohol and premeditatedly murdering the victim by drowning him.

The accused appealed his 10-year imprisonment before the Appeals Court and sought to have his punishment reduced.

The 30 pleaded not guilty and denied drowning the victim.

Presiding judge Eisa Al Sharif rejected the defendant’s appeal and upheld the primary verdict.

The accused will be deported after serving his jail term, according to the ruling.

According to the primary judgement, two other suspects were acquitted of involvement in the murder by not reporting it to the police.

A police lieutenant testified that the incident was initially treated as a case of drowning before the victim’s boss informed them otherwise.

“The deceased’s boss informed the police that a witness had claimed to him that the victim did not die normally. We contacted the victim’s relative, who told us that the victim and his friends [the defendant and two suspects who were acquitted] and three others were present at the beach on that day. We questioned them all and they denied any involvement in the victim’s death. A witness said a 25-year-old suspect admitted to him that the 30-year-old defendant had drowned the victim when they were in the water together. The witness added that the ran away from the beach when his friends asked him about the victim … but they chased him and brought him back to the beach. Then police and ambulance cars arrived. Primary interrogations revealed that the murder convict and the victim had had differences before the incident. A witness claimed that he had overheard the 30-year-old threatening to harm the victim.

“We summoned the 30-year-old who admitted that he pushed the victim’s head under the water in jest. He claimed that when the deceased did not react, he felt scared and rushed out of the water and ran away,” said the lieutenant.

Dubai Police’s forensic examiner testified that the victim could have drowned easily since he was drunk.

The appellate ruling remains subject to appeal before the Cassation Court within 27 days.