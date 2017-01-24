Visitor on trial over raping woman he met at a nightclub

Dubai: A visitor has been accused of luring a woman he met at a nightclub to his hotel room where he beat her, undressed her forcibly and then raped her.

The Kuwaiti visitor and his friend were said to have visited a nightclub in Jumeirah where he met the woman, who claimed to him that she is an Arab-American, in November.

The visitor then chatted with the Kuwaiti for some time before he invited her over, according to records, to his hotel room to discuss the potential of investing his funds in the US.

The Kuwaiti and his friend went with the woman in her car to their hotel room in Al Muraqqabat.

The visitor and the woman started discussing investments in the US, according to records, and when she said she had to leave because it was late, he suddenly forced himself on her, beat her and raped her.

After she reported to the police that she had been raped, the Kuwaiti was apprehended instantly after that.

When confronted by the police, the 39-year-old Kuwaiti claimed that the Arab-American woman offered to have consensual sex with him for Dh2,500 but when they finished, she demanded Dh7,000.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of beating and raping the woman.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and refuted the charge of raping the woman before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

“You did not rape her or nothing happened between you two?” presiding judge Mohammad Jamal asked the suspect.

“Nothing happened between us … I did not touch her,” replied the suspect.

The woman told prosecutors that she agreed to discuss investment plans with the suspect at the lobby of the hotel where he stayed.

“When I first met him, I introduced myself as an Arab-American … and that was when he said he wanted to speak business with me. He and his friend joined me in my car since they had come to the nightclub by taxi. When we reached the lobby, I agreed to go up with him to their room after he said it would be calmer and more convenient. His friend went to sleep. Meanwhile, we started discussing business … after a while he took out a liquor bottle and started drinking. When I noticed that it was late, I told him that I had to leave. Then he prevented me … he pushed me into a bedroom where he assaulted me, removed my dress by force and raped me. His friend tried to stop him a number of times between but couldn’t. He did not allow me to leave … and when I tried to call the police, he took away my phone. When the room service came to deliver something, I ran outside. Then I called the police,” she testified.

The suspect’s friend claimed to prosecutors that the next morning, he heard the woman repeatedly asking him [the suspect] to give her money.

“I also saw them sitting at the same table having breakfast the next day and she also asked him to pay her,” he testified to prosecutors.

A police lieutenant told prosecutors that the Kuwaiti claimed to him that the woman had agreed to have sex with him for Dh2,500 but later she fought with him when he refused to pay her Dh7,000.

The trial continues.