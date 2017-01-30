Visitor jailed for forging UAE residency, bank papers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Visitor jailed for forging UAE residency, bank papers

Two others jailed for using those forged papers to apply for visit visa to Turkey

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A visitor has been jailed for three years for forging UAE residency visa and bank papers that he provided to two others to apply for a visit visa to Turkey.

The 31-year-old Pakistani man forged UAE residency visa and bank papers and handed them to his two countrymen, aged 25 and 26, who submitted those forged papers to visa counsellors at the Turkish Consulate in Dubai while applying for visit visas in August.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 31-year-old defendant of forging official papers and using them.

According to Monday’s ruling, presiding judge Urfan Omar jailed the other two defendants, aged 25 and 26, for three months each for using the forged papers and handing them over to the Turkish Consulate.

The 25-year-old and 26-year-old accused had pleaded not guilty and contended that they were not aware about the forgery.

The three defendants will be deported following the completion of their punishments.

The 31-year-old accused and an unidentified number of suspects, who remain at large, tampered with the residency visa and the bank papers.

He admitted that he was aware of the forgery but said it was done by men who are still at large.

A police corporal testified that the Turkish Consulate notified them that the 25-year-old and 26-year-old defendants had submitted passports that contained forged UAE residency stamps.

“They had submitted their papers to apply for a visa to Turkey. Upon confronting the two men, they claimed that they had obtained the papers from the 31-year-old defendant for Dh15,000 each. The duo alleged that the 31-year-old had promised to stamp UAE residency visa on their passports since it was part of the requirements to apply for a visa to Turkey. They also claimed that after they collected their passports from the 31-year-old, the latter told them to go to the consulate and apply for a visit visa,” testified the corporal.

A police lieutenant said the 25-year-old admitted to him that he was aware that the UAE residency visa would be processed in an illegal manner.

Monday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

More from Courts

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Waiter’s two-year jail term for blackmail upheld

News Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis