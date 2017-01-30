Visitor jailed for forging UAE residency, bank papers

Dubai: A visitor has been jailed for three years for forging UAE residency visa and bank papers that he provided to two others to apply for a visit visa to Turkey.

The 31-year-old Pakistani man forged UAE residency visa and bank papers and handed them to his two countrymen, aged 25 and 26, who submitted those forged papers to visa counsellors at the Turkish Consulate in Dubai while applying for visit visas in August.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 31-year-old defendant of forging official papers and using them.

According to Monday’s ruling, presiding judge Urfan Omar jailed the other two defendants, aged 25 and 26, for three months each for using the forged papers and handing them over to the Turkish Consulate.

The 25-year-old and 26-year-old accused had pleaded not guilty and contended that they were not aware about the forgery.

The three defendants will be deported following the completion of their punishments.

The 31-year-old accused and an unidentified number of suspects, who remain at large, tampered with the residency visa and the bank papers.

He admitted that he was aware of the forgery but said it was done by men who are still at large.

A police corporal testified that the Turkish Consulate notified them that the 25-year-old and 26-year-old defendants had submitted passports that contained forged UAE residency stamps.

“They had submitted their papers to apply for a visa to Turkey. Upon confronting the two men, they claimed that they had obtained the papers from the 31-year-old defendant for Dh15,000 each. The duo alleged that the 31-year-old had promised to stamp UAE residency visa on their passports since it was part of the requirements to apply for a visa to Turkey. They also claimed that after they collected their passports from the 31-year-old, the latter told them to go to the consulate and apply for a visit visa,” testified the corporal.

A police lieutenant said the 25-year-old admitted to him that he was aware that the UAE residency visa would be processed in an illegal manner.

Monday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.