Visitor groped two women in horror game maze

Suspect took advantage of the darkness inside game venue and molested the two women twice

Gulf News
 

Dubai A visitor has been accused of molesting two women friends and groping them while touring inside a horror game maze at the IMG Worlds of Adventure.

The 28-year-old Pakistani visitor was said to have walked behind the Emirati women inside the dark alley of the horror game and intentionally bumped into them from the back and groped them in September.

One of the Emiratis thought at first that the visitor had mistakenly bumped into them, according to records, because the alleys in the horror game were too dark. Once the man groped them a second time, the two women reported the matter to the venue’s management that called the police.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of molesting the two women. The 28-year-old pleaded not guilty and refuted the accusation of having molested the women when he defended himself before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

According to the chargesheet, prosecutors said the suspect abused the nature of the horror game that requires visitors to walk in dark alleys and behind each other before he molested the women and touched his body to theirs.

The suspect asked presiding judge Mohammad Jamal to acquit him.

One of the women, a college student, testified to prosecutors that the suspect groped her and her friend while they were in the dark horror game.

“While walking beside my friend, someone bumped into me from the back. In the beginning, I thought it was accidental. Few minutes later, I felt someone putting an arm around my shoulder and I thought it was my friend … but then I realised that it was the suspect, who also groped my bottom. He did the same to my friend. He also drew his body very close to mine in an indecent way,” she claimed to prosecutors.

The 25-year-old friend claimed to prosecutors that the suspect was near his friend when he groped them two consecutive times.

Prosecution records confirmed that surveillance cameras showed the two women scolding the 28-year-old as soon as he walked out of the horror game. A ruling will be heard on March 14.

 

 

 

