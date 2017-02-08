Vendor jailed for stealing 4 bras from garment store

Dubai: A saleswoman has been jailed for three months for stealing four bras worth Dh200 from a garment store where she worked.

The 29-year-old Filipina vendor hid the bras in a nylon bag that she forgot in a bag at work in August.

The vendor called up her colleague at work to inform her that she would pick up the bag later, before the colleague discovered that the bag contained stolen bras.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Filipina of abusing her work at the garment store and stealing four bras although she had pleaded not guilty.

A Syrian employee from the company that operates the shop in the mall said the colleague informed him about the heist.

“She took the bras and hid them in a bag. When she finished her shift that day, she left work but forgot to take the bag with her. She called up her colleague later and told her to keep the bag because she had forgotten some items in it. Upon checking what was inside the bag, the colleague saw four new bras hidden inside … the bar codes were not removed. When the defendant came to pick up her bag, we confronted her … she handed us a written confession,” the employee testified.

Wednesday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.