Vendor jailed for stealing 4 bras from garment store

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Vendor jailed for stealing 4 bras from garment store

Co-worker discovered bra theft after defendant told her over the phone she forgot her bag at the store

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A saleswoman has been jailed for three months for stealing four bras worth Dh200 from a garment store where she worked.

The 29-year-old Filipina vendor hid the bras in a nylon bag that she forgot in a bag at work in August.

The vendor called up her colleague at work to inform her that she would pick up the bag later, before the colleague discovered that the bag contained stolen bras.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Filipina of abusing her work at the garment store and stealing four bras although she had pleaded not guilty.

A Syrian employee from the company that operates the shop in the mall said the colleague informed him about the heist.

“She took the bras and hid them in a bag. When she finished her shift that day, she left work but forgot to take the bag with her. She called up her colleague later and told her to keep the bag because she had forgotten some items in it. Upon checking what was inside the bag, the colleague saw four new bras hidden inside … the bar codes were not removed. When the defendant came to pick up her bag, we confronted her … she handed us a written confession,” the employee testified.

Wednesday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Supervisor beaten senseless with cricket stump

News Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE