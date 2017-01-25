Mobile
Trio jailed for kidnapping worker over plot of land

Court rejects appeal of trio who tried to coerce victim’s father to waive ownership of land

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Three men lost their appeal and will be jailed for six months each for confining a worker in a flat to coerce his father to waive his ownership of a property in their home country.

The Pakistani trio — a 43-year-old businessman, a 28-year-old worker, and a 30-year-old supervisor — and their two countrymen [who remain at large] kidnapped the Pakistani worker from near his house and locked him up in a flat in April.

The men went in two cars to the worker’s residence and forced the victim into a vehicle before they drove off quickly.

The 25-year-old victim was confined for nearly three hours in the flat in Sharjah but when the kidnappers failed to coerce his father to waive his ownership, they handed him over to the Abu Dhabi authorities where he was wanted.

In November, the Dubai Court of First Instance jailed the trio for six months each although they had pleaded not guilty.

The three accused appealed the primary ruling before the Appeals Court and asked for a reduced punishment.

Presiding judge Eisa Al Sharif rejected the trio’s appeal and upheld the primary judgement.

Records showed the trio kidnapped the 25-year-old, locked him up and stole his mobile phone and money. Two other Pakistani suspects remain at large.

When they appeared before the Appellate Court, the defendants renewed their not guilty plea and asked the presiding judge to acquit them.

The five men [including the two fugitives] ganged up against the victim and forced him into a car, confined him for a few hours and then turned him over to the authorities in the capital where he was wanted for flouting the residency laws.

The defendants had kidnapped the worker to force his father to waive his ownership of a piece of land in Pakistan to one of the runaway suspects.

The 25-year-old said the defendants suddenly stopped their two cars near the pavement in Al Nahda area, forced him into one of them and then drove off at 10.30pm.

“They blindfolded me and drove away. They assaulted me and took away my wallet and mobile phone. Then they unmasked me once, we had reached a flat. I remained confined until 1am. They knew that I had been staying illegally in the UAE. Later they blindfolded me again and turned me in to the authorities in Abu Dhabi where I was wanted. They wanted my father to waive the ownership of a plot of land adjacent to the land of one of the runaway suspects,” he said.

The worker’s neighbour reported the matter to the police once he spotted a group of men forcing the 25-year-old into a vehicle.

A policeman said the trio were arrested after they were identified from one of the car’s number plates.

The appellate ruling remains subject to appeal before the Cassation Court within 27 days.

