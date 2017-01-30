Trio confined executive in office over Dh200,000

Dubai: Two brothers and their workmate have been accused of confining a sales executive in their office, assaulting him and obtaining Dh200,000 from him under duress.

The two Jordanian brothers and their countryman workmate were said to have had a deal to construct and design two villas in Jumeirah with the Iraqi executive in December. The three men had been dodging the Iraqi over a Dh300,000 unpaid commission that he had been demanding before the incident happened.

The sales executive took a number of cheques from the Jordanians which bounced, according to records.

Then the Jordanians invited the Iraqi to their site office, according to records, where they locked him up for some time and got Dh200,000 from in cash and cheque.

The prosecutors accused the three suspects of confining the Iraqi sales executive and obtaining Dh200,000 under duress and assault.

The trio pleaded not guilty when they appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

“That did not happen at all,” one of the brothers told presiding judge Urfan Omar.

The other brother denied breaking the front window of the Iraqi’s car.

“He is the one who tried to run me over … I did not wreck his car’s window,” he contended.

The Iraqi executive’s lawyer produced in court a civil lawsuit in which his client is seeking temporary compensation.

The Iraqi executive told prosecutors that the incident happened shortly after he complained to the police about the cheques which bounced.

“We had a contract between us for designing two villas and they owed me Dh300,000 commission for this job. When I asked them to pay the commission, the two brothers gave me two cheques of Dh100,000 each and one of Dh50,000 … they asked me to waive the remaining balance of Dh50,000.

"The Dh50,000 cheque was encashed but two other cheques bounced on which I complained to the police. After that the third suspect called me to meet them at the brothers’ office to discuss the issue. When I entered their office, one of them locked the door from inside. Then they showed me Dh150,000 cash and a Dh50,000 cheque. They asked me to return their two cheques of Dh100,000 each. I took the cash and the Dh50,000 cheque and returned them their cheques which were given to me earlier. As I was about to leave the office, they stopped me, beat me and wrapped a rope around my neck and forced me to give them back the Dh50,000 cheque and Dh150,000 cash,” the Iraqi executive told prosecutors.

The suspects’ lawyer will present defence witnesses when the court reconvenes on February 27.