Trio confined executive in office over Dh200,000

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trio confined executive in office over Dh200,000

Suspects deny locking man up, obtaining from him Dh150,000 in cash and Dh50,000 cheque under duress

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Two brothers and their workmate have been accused of confining a sales executive in their office, assaulting him and obtaining Dh200,000 from him under duress.

The two Jordanian brothers and their countryman workmate were said to have had a deal to construct and design two villas in Jumeirah with the Iraqi executive in December. The three men had been dodging the Iraqi over a Dh300,000 unpaid commission that he had been demanding before the incident happened.

The sales executive took a number of cheques from the Jordanians which bounced, according to records.

Then the Jordanians invited the Iraqi to their site office, according to records, where they locked him up for some time and got Dh200,000 from in cash and cheque.

The prosecutors accused the three suspects of confining the Iraqi sales executive and obtaining Dh200,000 under duress and assault.

The trio pleaded not guilty when they appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

“That did not happen at all,” one of the brothers told presiding judge Urfan Omar.

The other brother denied breaking the front window of the Iraqi’s car.

“He is the one who tried to run me over … I did not wreck his car’s window,” he contended.

The Iraqi executive’s lawyer produced in court a civil lawsuit in which his client is seeking temporary compensation.

The Iraqi executive told prosecutors that the incident happened shortly after he complained to the police about the cheques which bounced.

“We had a contract between us for designing two villas and they owed me Dh300,000 commission for this job. When I asked them to pay the commission, the two brothers gave me two cheques of Dh100,000 each and one of Dh50,000 … they asked me to waive the remaining balance of Dh50,000.

"The Dh50,000 cheque was encashed but two other cheques bounced on which I complained to the police. After that the third suspect called me to meet them at the brothers’ office to discuss the issue. When I entered their office, one of them locked the door from inside. Then they showed me Dh150,000 cash and a Dh50,000 cheque. They asked me to return their two cheques of Dh100,000 each. I took the cash and the Dh50,000 cheque and returned them their cheques which were given to me earlier. As I was about to leave the office, they stopped me, beat me and wrapped a rope around my neck and forced me to give them back the Dh50,000 cheque and Dh150,000 cash,” the Iraqi executive told prosecutors.

The suspects’ lawyer will present defence witnesses when the court reconvenes on February 27.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Waiter’s two-year jail term for blackmail upheld

News Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis