Supervisor beaten senseless with cricket stump

Dubai: An electrician and a carpenter have been accused of hitting their work supervisor with a cricket stump till he fell unconscious.

They also stole his phone and Dh2,500.

The 32-year-old Bangladeshi electrician and his 34-year-old countryman carpenter allegedly ganged up with others and assaulted the supervisor as he got into his car in a street in August.

According to the charge-sheet, prosecutors said the two accused and several other suspects (some of whom remain at large while others have been acquitted) beat up the supervisor and robbed him.

The 32-year-old and 34-year-old pleaded not guilty and rejected the accusations before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday.

The duo contended before presiding judge Urfan Omar that they were not present at the crime scene.

The Pakistani claimed to prosecutors that “someone knocked on my glass and when I opened the window, that person snatched away my phone. When I stopped out of my vehicle to get back my phone, others grouped up against me and assaulted me. I was beaten with a cricket stump till I fell unconscious. They stole my phone, money and seven bank cards that belonged to my workers”.

The supervisor’s Sudanese co-worker claimed to prosecutors that the company’s general manager informed him over the phone that a group of workers had attacked the Pakistani.

“The general manager told me that the suspects had attacked the supervisor and assaulted him because he had not been cooperative with them and refused to pay them their daily allowances. Prior to the incident, I was chatting with the supervisor over the phone when he told me that the suspects had been revolting and refusing to work … he also told me that they had threatened him with sticks. When I reached Al Muhaisnah area near the labour accommodation, I spotted an ambulance … I was told that the Pakistani had been assaulted and robbed,” the co-worker testified to prosecutors.

A ruling will be heard on February 27.