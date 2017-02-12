Soldier jailed for molesting woman in his car

Dubai: A soldier has been jailed for one year for molesting a woman in his car shortly after she had communicated with him on WhatsApp and agreed to accompany him to the movies.

The 21-year-old Canadian woman had outsmarted the soldier and dodged a rape attempt when she kept her phone line open after she dialled 999 and allowed the police to locate her position.

The woman was believed to have joined the 22-year-old soldier in his car and he drove to a desert area on the outskirts of Dubai.

The woman averted his sexual advancements repeatedly before he moved to her seat and removed her dress wanting to have sex with her in May.

Acting faster and smarter, the Canadian had apparently dialled 999 and kept her line open in an attempt to help the Dubai Police’s operation room’s dispatcher know what was happening.

As the line with 999 remained open, the woman begged the 22-year-old not to touch her and repeatedly asked him where he was taking her to make it easier for the police to locate her and come to her rescue.

Dubai police were swift enough to locate the Canadian and run to her rescue as her efforts did not go in vain.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of molesting the woman although he had pleaded not guilty.

Records said two police cars blocked the way of the man’s car to prevent him from driving away since he had stopped his car in a dark spot.

The woman said she had met the defendant at a petrol station two weeks prior to the incident.

“I contacted him on WhatsApp and we agreed to go out to the movies. I parked my rented car near a mall and he picked me up. We went and had dinner in Dubai International City and stayed until 3am. Then I asked him to drop me back to my car because I was tired and wanted to return home. He kept on driving and missed the parking where I had stopped my car. I felt that he had been planning something bad so I dialled 999 without him noticing and kept it open. I told him that I was tired and needed to go home. Then he put his hand on my lap but I pushed it away. I rejected his sexual advancements several times. When he reached a desert area, where he groped me. When I cried and tried to open the door to get out, he grabbed my neck and pulled me back in. He threatened me. Then he jumped towards my seat and just as he removed my dress and was about to do something, police reached the place. He stopped and returned to his seat,” the Canadian said.

A policeman testified that they identified the woman’s location from the coordinates of her phone that she had kept open.

Sunday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.