Soldier jailed for molesting woman in his car

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Soldier jailed for molesting woman in his car

Police rescue victim who was accompanying accused to the movies

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A soldier has been jailed for one year for molesting a woman in his car shortly after she had communicated with him on WhatsApp and agreed to accompany him to the movies.

The 21-year-old Canadian woman had outsmarted the soldier and dodged a rape attempt when she kept her phone line open after she dialled 999 and allowed the police to locate her position.

The woman was believed to have joined the 22-year-old soldier in his car and he drove to a desert area on the outskirts of Dubai.

The woman averted his sexual advancements repeatedly before he moved to her seat and removed her dress wanting to have sex with her in May.

Acting faster and smarter, the Canadian had apparently dialled 999 and kept her line open in an attempt to help the Dubai Police’s operation room’s dispatcher know what was happening.

As the line with 999 remained open, the woman begged the 22-year-old not to touch her and repeatedly asked him where he was taking her to make it easier for the police to locate her and come to her rescue.

Dubai police were swift enough to locate the Canadian and run to her rescue as her efforts did not go in vain.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of molesting the woman although he had pleaded not guilty.

Records said two police cars blocked the way of the man’s car to prevent him from driving away since he had stopped his car in a dark spot.

The woman said she had met the defendant at a petrol station two weeks prior to the incident.

“I contacted him on WhatsApp and we agreed to go out to the movies. I parked my rented car near a mall and he picked me up. We went and had dinner in Dubai International City and stayed until 3am. Then I asked him to drop me back to my car because I was tired and wanted to return home. He kept on driving and missed the parking where I had stopped my car. I felt that he had been planning something bad so I dialled 999 without him noticing and kept it open. I told him that I was tired and needed to go home. Then he put his hand on my lap but I pushed it away. I rejected his sexual advancements several times. When he reached a desert area, where he groped me. When I cried and tried to open the door to get out, he grabbed my neck and pulled me back in. He threatened me. Then he jumped towards my seat and just as he removed my dress and was about to do something, police reached the place. He stopped and returned to his seat,” the Canadian said.

A policeman testified that they identified the woman’s location from the coordinates of her phone that she had kept open.

Sunday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Man jailed for hitting victim with baseball bat

News Gallery

Winners of the World Press Photo 2017

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week