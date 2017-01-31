Salesmen convicted of locking cleaner up

Dubai: Two salesmen were convicted of confining a cleaner in a flat after his friend failed to deliver a consignment of gold worth about Dh30,000 (about $8,110) to India.

The Indian salesmen had made a deal with the friend of the Indian cleaner to carry 1kg of gold to India and deliver it to someone there for Dh100 in October.

The Dubai Court of First Instance handed the defendants a six-month suspended imprisonment after they were found guilty of confining the cleaner in a flat because the consignment was not delivered to the agreed destination.

Citing grounds of leniency, the presiding judge suspended the imprisonment for three years, during which the crime must not be repeated.

The ruling was also suspended after the defendants obtained a waiver from the cleaner.

The defendants assaulted the cleaner and coerced him to contact his friend [the gold courier] to know why the gold was not delivered to the exact address and threatened to kill him.

The cleaner reported to the police what had happened once the duo released him.

The salesmen conspired with an unidentified number of defendants, who remain at large, when they assaulted and confined the cleaner.

The 24-year-old cleaner said the incident happened after his acquaintance, one of the suspects, asked him if he knew someone travelling to India.

“The acquaintance called me and told me that he needed to send one kilogram of gold to India … he also said that he would pay the transporter Dh100. I linked him up with my friend and that was my role. Two days later, the defendant called me and asked to meet me in a parking lot in Al Baraha,” he said.

“While waiting for him, nearly eight people, including the defendants, came and pushed me into a car. They asked about my friend and why the gold wasn’t delivered … I told him that I did not know anything about my friend,” the cleaner added.

“The men then assaulted me and threatened to kill me. After 10-hour lock-up, they took me out of the flat and dropped me in Naif area. I went directly to the police,” he said

A policeman testified that one of the defendants was apprehended at the airport as he was trying to leave the country.

“The other defendant was detained three days later in a sting operation. During questioning, one of the defendants said the cleaner hooked him up with his friend who agreed to take the gold worth Dh30,000 to another person in India. He said the friend did not deliver the gold,” the policeman said.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 13 days.