Salesman denies groping woman twice in elevator

Man denies molesting woman, claims in court he pushed woman after he had argument with her

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A woman tried to land a punch in the face of a salesman, who followed her and groped her in the elevator of the building where they live.

Once the 23-year-old Pakistani salesman groped the Chinese woman as she was leaving the elevator, according to records, the woman tried to punch the man who escaped by moving backwards in November.

After the man touched the woman twice, she called up the police once she stepped out of the lift of the building in Dubai International City.

Prosecutors accused the salesman of molesting the woman twice.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and refuted his accusations when he showed up before the Dubai Court of First Instance.

According to the charge sheet, prosecutors said the salesman abused the fact that he was alone in the elevator with the woman.

He contended before the presiding judge that an altercation happened between him and the woman before he pushed her.

The Chinese woman claimed to prosecutors that the suspect came rushing into the lift behind her at 11.30pm.

“He pressed the third-floor button and stood aside calmly. When I was about to leave the lift once it stopped at the second floor, the suspect grabbed me from the back. I turned back quickly and angrily … when I tried to punch him, he moved back. His face seemed calm and impassive and he touched me again. I called the police as soon as I walked out,” the woman testified to prosecutors.

The Pakistani was quoted as admitting to prosecutors that he touched the Chinese woman in the lift.

A ruling will be heard on February 12.

Dubai
Courts

Dubai
