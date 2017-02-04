Private taxi driver groped maid in vehicle

Dubai: A private taxi driver has been accused of sexually abusing a maid by groping her while driving her from her sponsor’s place to Shaikh Zayed Road.

The 43-year-old Pakistani driver was said to have received a notification on his phone application to pick up the Filipina maid from her sponsor’s residence in Umm Suqeim and drive her to Shaikh Zayed Road in December in 2016.

During the ride, the driver touched the 29-year-old Filipina’s neck first, according to records, before he touched her private parts as she was seated beside him in front.

The Filipina was petrified and too scared to shout or resist seeing his large physique, according to her prosecution statement.

Records showed the driver also exposed himself and forced the maid to touch him while they were waiting at a traffic junction.

Prosecutors accused the Pakistani of molesting the Filipina and breaching her privacy and modesty.

The suspect firmly refuted the accusations before the Dubai Court of First Instance. “I did not,” he told presiding judge Urfan Omar.

His lawyer asked the court to adjourn the hearing to review the case file.

The 29-year-old Filipina told prosecutors that her Canadian sponsor ordered for her a private taxi to take her at 1pm.

“I buckled my seat belt and the driver moved towards Mall of the Emirates. Two minutes later, the driver put his hand on my neck and face. Then he moved it down towards my top … he also moved it further down and groped my private parts. He molested me with his right hand while he kept the other on the steering. I was shocked and petrified at the same time … then the car stopped moving as we had reached a signal. He removed his hand from my body since we had stopped between several cars at the junction waiting for the red light to turn green. Meanwhile, he exposed himself and forced me to touch him … I was too scared to move my hand away because he seemed a strong person. I prevented him from sliding his hand into my clothes. The car had tinted windows and it was difficult for people outside to see what was going on inside. He dropped me at my destination and I told my sponsor about what had happened immediately. However, the driver drove away quickly,” she testified to prosecutors.

The Canadian sponsor told prosecutors that he had ordered for a private driver using the application on his phone.

“Once the maid stepped out of the taxi, she cried bitterly and told me what had allegedly happened. I took her to the police station where lodged a complaint. I provided the police with the driver’s details as per the application,” he testified.

The trial continues.