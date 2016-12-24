Mobile
Police saved woman from rape after she dialled 999

Woman went to dine with soldier friend, who locked her in his car, molested her

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A young woman outsmarted a soldier and dodged a rape attempt when she kept her phone line open after she dialled 999 and allowed the police to locate her position.

The 21-year-old Canadian woman was said to have accompanied the 22-year-old soldier in his car and he drove to a desert area on the outskirts of Dubai.

The woman averted the man’s sexual advancements several times before, according to records, he moved to her seat and removed her dress wanting to have sex with her in May.

The Canadian had been faster and smarter than the man because she had already dialled 999 and kept her line open in an attempt to help the Dubai Police’s operation room’s dispatcher know what was happening.

As the line with 999 remained open, the woman repeatedly begged the 22-year-old not to molest her and constantly asked him where he was taking her to make it easier for the police to locate her and come to her rescue.

The Canadian’s efforts did not go in vain, according to records, as police located the coordinates of the point where her phone was located and rushed to her rescue.

Two police cars blocked the way of the man’s car to prevent him from driving away since he had stopped his car in a dark spot.

Prosecutors accused the soldier of kidnapping the Canadian woman and molesting her inside his car.

The suspect failed to show up before the Dubai Court of First Instance and enter his plea.

According to the accusation sheet, prosecutors said the suspect lured the woman into his car, drove to a desert and a dark area where he parked his vehicle and molested the woman under threat and coercion.

The woman testified to prosecutors that she had met the suspect at a petrol station two weeks prior to the incident.

“I contacted him on WhatsApp and we agreed to go out to the movies. I parked my rented car near a mall and he picked me up. We went and had dinner in Dubai International City and stayed until 3am. Then I asked him to drop me back to my car because I was tired and wanted to return home. He kept on driving and missed the parking where I had stopped my car. I felt that he had been planning something bad so I dialled 999 without him noticing and kept it open. He said he would drive for a while but I told him that I was tired and needed to go home. Then he put his hand on my lap but I pushed it away. I rejected his sexual advancements several times. Then he reached a desert area where he groped me again. He insisted that I perform an indecent act on him … but I refused. When I cried and tried to open the door to get out, he grabbed my neck and pulled me back in. He threatened me. Then he jumped towards my seat and just as he removed my dress and was about to do something, police reached the place. He stopped and returned to his seat,” the Canadian told the prosecutors.

A policeman told the prosecutors that they identified the woman’s location from the coordinates of her phone that she had kept open.

Records said the woman accompanied the police to the station where she lodged a complaint while the man was apprehended.

The trial continues.

