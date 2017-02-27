Obaida killer’s death penalty is just, family says

Aghaddir Ali/Gulf NewsObaida’s father Ebrahim Sedqi with the boy’s mother and grandmotherPHOTO

Sharjah: Family members of Jordanian boy Obaida Ebrahim Al Sedqi Al Aqrabawi, 8, whose lifeless body was found in Dubai on May 22, 2016, hailed Dubai Cassation Court’s ruling on Monday to overrule an appeal lodged by the Jordanian convict, Nidal Eisa Abdullah, 49.

The decision upholds the death sentence against him first handed down on August 15, 2016.

The boy’s father, Ebrahim Al Sedqi Al Aqrabawi, told Gulf News that he is finding some comfort now that his fallen son’s killer will soon meet justice.

“The verdict gives us peace now,” the father said. “If it was in my hands, as a father, I would have stoned him to death because of the pain my son must have gone through; I have faith in the UAE justice system.”

The final court decision brings to an end the heartbreaking nightmare of the family of Obaida who was abducted on May 20, 2016, near his father’s Sharjah garage and later raped and murdered by in Al Mamzar.

Two days later, the grisly remains of the boy’s body were found by authorities in the Al Warqa area.

“I immediately informed my wife about the news. I tried to reduce the impact of our son’s death. Of course she will never forget. She will always remember him,” he said. “Now we are waiting for implementation of the verdict and I hope it will happen soon.”

Obaida’s mother welcomed the verdict and thanked the UAE government and residents for their support during a difficult time.

She told Gulf News that she was crying with happiness when she heard the latest development.

“The killer deserved what he will face and it’s the least punishment that he deserved. Now the soul of my son will rest in peace,” she said.

Obaida’s grandmother came to UAE for the important occasion and told Gulf News that this is first time in her life that she travelled outside Jordan. “I am an old woman and could not move easily from one place to another. When I reached the UAE airport ... some airport staff asked me if I was Obeida’s grandmother? And they brought me a wheelchair and helped me to the car ... I thanked them from my heart,” she said.

“I came here to spend some time with my youngest daughter during this difficult time. Zeinab is my youngest daughter but really she is patient more than all of us including me,” she said.

The death penalty awarded to the man who stole their little Obaida is just, she said.

“He deserves this punishment but it does not equal a tiny part of our pain.”

Obaida’s father said that he received several calls from “family and relatives of the killer to pardon their son but I insisted that the killer should get what he deserved.”

He said that Obaida’s soul will only rest in peace after the kidnapper, rapist and killer is executed,” he said. “I thank the UAE government, the lawyer, judge and all the UAE Rulers. Specifically, I thank His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his support.”

In a parting message on Monday, the victim’s father added a caveat for all parents to keep a mindful, watchful eye over their children at all times, night and day.

“Do not trust any stranger,” he said.