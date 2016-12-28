Mobile
Nurse jailed for robbing elderly woman’s pendant

Defendant was hired to care for 74 year old before she stole her golden pendant worth Dh7,000

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A private nurse has been jailed for three months for stealing a pendant worth Dh7,000 from the elderly woman she had been hired to take care of.

The 25-year-old Filipina nurse took the golden pendant that was on a table while she was in the 74-year-old Emirati woman’s house in August.

The nurse walked into a jeweller’s shop and tried to sell the pendant, claiming that she had received it as a gift from the elderly woman.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Filipina of theft.

According to Wednesday’s ruling, presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi said the accused will be deported after serving her jail term.

The 25-year-old had pleaded guilty and asked for a lenient punishment.

The 74-year-old woman testified that she learnt about the theft when the jeweller informed her over the phone that the defendant was trying to sell him a pendant.

“The jeweller called me and informed me that the nurse had entered his shop and tried to sell the pendant. He claimed that when he asked her if she had the pendant’s receipt, she alleged that she got it as a gift from me. I told the jeweller that I had not gifted her anything and that the pendant had been stolen … then I went to the police station and complained against the 25 year old,” she said.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

