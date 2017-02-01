Mobile
Mum denies killing her 14-month-old son

Suspect tells court her baby was sick and they had taken him to several places for treatment

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A mother denied in court on Wednesday the charge of premeditatedly killing her 14-month-old son by deliberately stepping on his belly, causing him internal bleeding.

The Emirati mother had allegedly turned violent on her child and beaten him up on different occasions until his death in July.

Pleading innocent, the mother contended before the Dubai Court of First Instance that she has other children and that she would never do anything to harm her children.

She contended before presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi that her 14-month-old boy was very sick and they tried to provide him medical treatment at several places.

She was heard telling the court “I did not kill him” several times during her verbal argument.

Prosecutors had charged the mother of killing her child but her motive was not disclosed.

The woman’s younger sister testified to prosecutors that her nephew constantly had bruises on his face and around his neck.

“The suspect used to tie his feet with a sheela and he used to cry all night long. Sometimes I used to hear the sound of a rattle [children’s toy] as long as he cried. Once I also saw a grey bruise under his eye and when I touched that spot, I realised that it had been covered up with cream,” the sister told prosecutors.

An Indonesian maid also told prosecutors that the suspect was violent with her newborn.

“Since she gave birth to her child, she used to treat the newborn violently … she used to put the spoon in his mouth harshly while feeding him. The deceased used to cry for hours at night without her [suspect] trying to care for him or calm him down. Once I heard a loud noise in the baby’s room and the mother called me quickly and asked me to bring her ice … when I rushed to the room, she had him carried in her arms and did not allow me to see him. The baby was crying loudly in pain. I also saw bloodstains on his clothes and blood spots on the bathroom’s floor. I once felt too scared when I saw her pressing on his belly strongly,” the maid testified to prosecutors.

Other witnesses confirmed that they often saw injuries and bruises on the boy’s body.

Dubai Police’s forensic report confirmed that the boy succumbed to severe internal bleeding that was caused by strong pressing.

The trial continues.

