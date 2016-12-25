Mother accused of selling baby for Dh10,000

Sharjah: An Indonesian woman who wanted to get rid of her illegitimate baby has been accused of selling the baby girl for Dh10,000 to a police agent.

Two other women of the same nationality allegedly assisted her to carry out her crime.

Two of the accused women appeared before Sharjah Criminal Court on Sunday while the third suspect did not attend the court hearing.

All the suspects have been accused of human trafficking.

The court session was headed by Judge Hussain Al Assofi. He ordered adjournment of the case to January 8.

The case dates back to November when the Indonesian woman claimed that she wanted to sell her newborn baby girl who was born out of wedlock following an affair with a man from different nationality.

The woman is an illegal resident since she absconded from her sponsor’s residence in another emirate.

Prosecution record showed that the woman said during interrogation that immediately after she delivered the baby, she was convinced she must get rid of her newborn because she was obstructing her movements and she was not been able to process the baby’s papers.

Police h set up trap to arrest the suspects after being informed about their illegal activity.

Two compatriot women assisted her to sell the baby to a police agent who pretended to want to raise the baby.

Following this, anti-human trafficking officers obtained a prosecutor’s warrant to arrest the suspects who were involved in selling the baby.

The suspects met the police agent in Al Majaz area in Sharjah and took the money [Dh10,000] from him and handed over the baby to him. At this time, police arrested the suspects as they gave the baby to the police agent.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of selling the newborn baby girl for Dh10,000.

The incident is the third of its kind in the country in 2016. In March, a similar incident took place in Dubai and in March, another one was reported in Dubai.

The court will hear witnesses when it meets again on January 8.