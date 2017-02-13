Mobile
Manager jailed for stealing invoices worth Dh360,000 from his immigration consultancy firm

Defendant stole 50 invoices worth Dh360,000 from immigration services company that he managed

Gulf News
 

Dubai: An immigration services company manager has been jailed for one year for stealing a receipt book with 50 invoices, the value of which totalled more than Dh360,000, from his workplace in March.

The company provides immigration consultations and services to clients.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 42-year-old Dominican manager of theft although he pleaded not-guilty and refuted the accusations.

Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal also ordered the accused to pay Dh21,000 in temporary compensation to the company’s Cypriot owner.

The accused will be deported following the completion of his sentence, according to Sunday’s ruling.

The owner said he was abroad when the company’s accountant informed him by email in April 2014 that a receipt book had been stolen.

“The accountant informed me that the book contained 50 invoices. I instructed her to notify the finance and legal department to cancel that book immediately. In February 2016, one of our female clients visited our office in Port Saeed area to check on the transactions that she had asked us to do for her in 2013 and 2014. When we issued her account statement, she was surprised that there was no mention of some $23,000 (Dh84,479) that she had paid … she claimed that she had paid the money to the defendant in two instalments.

“She said she first paid $10,000 and did not get an invoice … and then she paid $13,000 to the defendant who mentioned the amount on an old receipt. When the client complained to the police, the defendant repaid her money and the police dismissed the case … he also signed an acknowledgement in which he said that he would be responsible for any financial dues if it was proved that he had taken them from our clients unlawfully.

“Thereafter we contacted our clients and it was discovered later that he had taken more than Dh360,000 from different clients against invoices from the stolen receipt book,” the owner testified.

When defending himself in court, the accused claimed: “The claimant has lodged seven complaints against me in Sharjah and Dubai … every time the police detain me and then they bail me. I have the proper documents that prove my innocence.”

Sunday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

