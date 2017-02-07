Man threatens to burn ambassador over villa dispute

Dubai: A man has been accused of trespassing into a villa and threatening to burn an ambassador and kill him if he did not go out of the villa’s premises. The Emirati ambassador was said to have purchased a piece of land from his 41-year-old countryman and built a villa in Al Warqa’a.

In November 2012, the ambassador’s friend [who was living in the villa] contacted the ambassador, according to records, and informed him that the 41-year-old man had trespassed into the villa and refused to leave.

The ambassador then headed to the villa and when he asked the previous owner to leave, the latter threatened to burn him [ambassador] and his family and to kill them if he did not leave the villa.

Prosecutors charged the Emirati man of trespassing and threatening to kill the ambassador.

The suspect pleaded refuted the accusations when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

The prosecutors said the suspect jumped over the villa’s wall and stayed inside without the owner’s permission and threatened to kill him as well.

The ambassador claimed to prosecutors that his friend, who had been living in the villa, informed him over the phone that the suspect had trespassed into the villa.

“I headed to the villa and asked the man to leave … he refused. He was sitting under the covered parking. Instead, he told me ‘If you do not leave the villa, I will burn you, your family and your house’. He wanted me to leave the villa that I had built on that piece of land that I had purchased from him. He also threatened to chop me into two pieces with a sword that he had with him,” he testified to prosecutors.

The presiding judge adjourned the case until the suspect hires a lawyer to defend him on February 26.