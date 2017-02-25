Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from bank account

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from bank account

Bank clerk and telecom firm employee embezzled victim’s millions by activating his phone banking service

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A businessman had the shock of his life when he discovered that Dh6.5 million deposit he had made in a bank shrunk to Dh11,000 while he was abroad. The Afghan businessman opened a bank account and deposited Dh6.5 million in it and flew back to his country in March 2014.

In September 2014, the businessman was still in his country when he failed to withdraw cash using ATM card and he failed to do the same using the online banking service.

Records showed the Afghan also failed to communicate with the bank using his UAE SIM card. When he called from his Afghan number, according to records, the bank’s call centre informed him that his account had been active and that Dh6.5 million had been transferred to other bank accounts using the bank’s phone banking service.

The Afghan immediately informed the bank that he had not activated the phone banking service and then reported the matter to the police.

Police investigations revealed that a 22-year-old Pakistani clerk of the bank and his countryman who worked for Du had conspired against the businessman. The clerk and Du employee were said to have forged an application bearing the businessman’s details and obtained a new SIM card in the Afghan’s name. Then they used that SIM card to contact the bank and give the businessman’s details to change the pin code and activate the phone banking service [for elite clients] and transferred Dh6.5 million to other accounts.

The clerk pleaded not guilty and strongly refuted the accusations when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday.

He contended before presiding judge Urfan Omar that he did not forge any papers or document.

The businessman testified to prosecutors that he flew back to Dubai once he was alerted that Dh6.5 million had been missing from his account. “According to investigations carried out by the bank and the police, I was informed that someone had impersonated me, activated the phone banking service and embezzled my money. The culprit had obtained the replacement SIM card from Ajman …,” he told prosecutors.

A ruling will be heard on March 13.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

News Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

News Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Schools in UAE are open as usual

Schools in UAE are open as usual

Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

Tycoon pays Dh4.5m for fancy phone number

Tycoon pays Dh4.5m for fancy phone number