Man molested woman visitor who needed WiFi

Dubai: An accountant has been accused of molesting a woman in his flat after he invited her to his place to connect to wifi and use the internet.

The Filipina visitor was said to have mistakenly stepped out of the lift on the 12th floor instead of the 22nd floor when she went to check on the flat of her sister who was away on holiday in January.

The 26-year-old visitor stepped out of the lift and when she tried to open the flat that she thought was that of her sister’s, the door did not open, said records.

The woman heard some noises in that flat, according to records, and when she tried to connect to a wifi to contact her sister on WhatsApp she couldn’t.

The 34-year-old Egyptian accountant was said to be walking in the corridor when the Filipina asked him if he had a wifi connection because she needed to contact her sister.

The man talked the Filipina in to entering his flat and use his wifi connection.

Once she entered the flat, the man provided her with the password and when she started using the network, according to records, the accountant pushed her on a sofa and molested her.

Prosecutors accused the Egyptian man of molesting the Filipina.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and refuted his accusation before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

“I did not do that … I did not touch her,” the suspect told presiding judge Mohammad Jamal.

His lawyer asked the court to adjourn until he produces in court defence witnesses.

The Filipina told prosecutors that she scolded the suspect and pushed him away.

“When I shouted at him, he stood puzzled and confused. Then I walked out of the flat quickly and went straight up to my sister’s place. Then I called the police and I guided them to the suspect’s flat,” she testified to prosecutors.

A policeman, who questioned the suspect, testified to prosecutors: “The suspect alleged that she had been crying and asked him for a wifi connection to call her sister … I did not molest her. I just kissed her on the forehead. The woman had claimed that he refused to allow her to leave the flat and threw her on the sofa and tried to rape her.”

The trial continues.