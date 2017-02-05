Man molested woman visitor who needed WiFi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Man molested woman visitor who needed WiFi

Suspect invited woman in to flat to provide her with internet before he molested her on sofa

Gulf News
 

Dubai: An accountant has been accused of molesting a woman in his flat after he invited her to his place to connect to wifi and use the internet.

The Filipina visitor was said to have mistakenly stepped out of the lift on the 12th floor instead of the 22nd floor when she went to check on the flat of her sister who was away on holiday in January.

The 26-year-old visitor stepped out of the lift and when she tried to open the flat that she thought was that of her sister’s, the door did not open, said records.

The woman heard some noises in that flat, according to records, and when she tried to connect to a wifi to contact her sister on WhatsApp she couldn’t.

The 34-year-old Egyptian accountant was said to be walking in the corridor when the Filipina asked him if he had a wifi connection because she needed to contact her sister.

The man talked the Filipina in to entering his flat and use his wifi connection.

Once she entered the flat, the man provided her with the password and when she started using the network, according to records, the accountant pushed her on a sofa and molested her.

Prosecutors accused the Egyptian man of molesting the Filipina.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and refuted his accusation before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

“I did not do that … I did not touch her,” the suspect told presiding judge Mohammad Jamal.

His lawyer asked the court to adjourn until he produces in court defence witnesses.

The Filipina told prosecutors that she scolded the suspect and pushed him away.

“When I shouted at him, he stood puzzled and confused. Then I walked out of the flat quickly and went straight up to my sister’s place. Then I called the police and I guided them to the suspect’s flat,” she testified to prosecutors.

A policeman, who questioned the suspect, testified to prosecutors: “The suspect alleged that she had been crying and asked him for a wifi connection to call her sister … I did not molest her. I just kissed her on the forehead. The woman had claimed that he refused to allow her to leave the flat and threw her on the sofa and tried to rape her.”

The trial continues.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Court overturns woman’s jail in murder case

News Gallery

Memorial for Britain’s best known clown

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf