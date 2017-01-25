Mobile
Man jailed for threatening to behead woman

Defendant loses appeal, to be jailed for 3 months for threatening to kill woman if she did not marry him

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A manager who threatened to decapitate his female friend if she refused to marry him lost his appeal and will spend three months in jail.

The 41-year-old Indian manager sent an SMS claiming to the Belarusian woman that he was linked to the Indian mafia and was capable of killing her and her boyfriend, besides calling her bad names, in July 2016.

He told the woman that he would be happy to kill her and go to prison if she did not marry him.

In November, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the manager of threatening to kill the Belarusian and slandering her after he pleaded guilty.

The defendant appealed the primary ruling and asked the Court of Appeals to reduce his punishment.

The Appellate Court rejected his appeal and upheld the primary ruling against the man.

According to the case, the accused sent SMSes to the Belarusian woman on different occasions and called her a prostitute. He also threatened to behead her and kill her boyfriend and posed as a member of the Indian mafia.

In his SMSes, he wrote that he would be happy to go to prison after beheading her if she refused his marriage proposal.

“Yes I was wrong to do so,” he told the Appellate Court as he sought a reduced imprisonment.

The accused will be deported after serving his jail term, according to the judgement.

The woman said she got acquainted with the defendant three years prior to the incident and they were good friends.

“I stopped seeing him recently once I realised that he had become alcoholic and was constantly angry. I stopped communicating with him completely. One night in July, he came knocking at my doorstep but I did not open. He tried to break open the door when I refused to answer him. I refused to take any of his calls. Later, he sent an SMS in which he wrote: ‘I will kill everybody and I would be happy to go to prison … if you want to save your life call me so that your family doesn’t blame me … I am a member of mafia and would kill you and your boyfriend … I will be happy about that … I promise to behead you’…” she testified.

The manager admitted that they were friends, he used to give her money, and they constantly exchanged visits.

“She started feeling jealous and constantly asked me not to deal with other women … that was before I stopped talking to her. I sent her an SMS and threatened her and promised to chop her head,” the defendant said.

The appellate ruling remains subject to appeal before the Cassation Court within 27 days.

