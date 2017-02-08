Mobile
Man jailed for stabbing victim over Dh30,000 loan

Accused tried to kill victim after he overheard him telling his mother about the unpaid debt

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A jobless man has been jailed for life for trying to kill a guard by repeatedly knifing him in his belly over Dh30,000 that he had not repaid to the victim.

The Vietnamese unemployed man borrowed Dh30,000 from his countryman guard sometime during 2013 and the latter had been repeatedly asking the defendant to pay him back when the incident happened.

It was a weekend when their common friend had thrown a party for the Vietnamese community in Dubai when the 39-year-old defendant overheard the victim telling his mother over the phone that he had not been able to send her money because of the debt.

The defendant took out the knife that he had hidden between the folds of a newspaper and attacked the victim.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of premeditated murder attempt and sentenced the accused in absentia for life.

Presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi said the accused will be deported following the completion of his punishment.

In 2015, prosecutors accused the defendant of assaulting the victim and causing him an injury.

The 39-year-old appeared for the first time before the Court of First Instance in October 2015 when he was sentenced to nine months in jail.

The accused surrendered himself and requested a retrial, during which he was sentenced to one year in jail and fined Dh10,000. He was also ordered to be deported.

The Vietnamese then appealed the primary ruling before the Appeal Court that overturned the ruling and referred the case back to the Court of First Instance after modifying the accusation from assault to a premeditated murder attempt.

On Wednesday, presiding judge Al Shamsi sentenced the 39-year-old in absentia to life in jail.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty and refuted any intention to kill the victim.

The security guard testified that the incident happened after he had lent Dh30,000 to the accused.

“I was attending a party that the defendant was present at as well. When my mother called me and asked me why I had not sent her any money, I told her because I had lent my money to the defendant … when I turned my back, I noticed that the defendant stood behind me and overheard my conversation. Suddenly he took out a knife from a folded newspaper and stabbed me. I ran away for around 100 metres and then collapsed … he ran behind me and cried, ‘I will kill you’. He sat over my body and stabbed me again until other attendants came and pulled him away,” the guard said.

