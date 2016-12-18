Man jailed for molesting 11-year-old boy

Dubai: A jobless man has been jailed for three months for molesting an 11-year-old boy at his villa.

The 19-year-old Emirati man was present along with another 12-year-old Emirati schoolboy at his villa when they both undressed the 11-year-old in March.

After undressing the boy, the 12-year-old schoolboy used his cellphone and filmed the victim and posted the video on Instagram.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 19-year-old of breaching the 11-year-old’s privacy and modesty and molesting him.

The 19-year-old was sentenced in absentia after he failed to show up in court and enter his plea.

The schoolboy was accused of molesting the 11-year-old and filming him naked and then posting the indecent video on social media.

The 12-year-old is standing trial before the Dubai Juveniles Court.

The boy’s mother said she saw on her son’s mobile a video image of him being abused sexually.

“The video contained footage in which someone was seen trying to rape my son. My son told me that the 19-year-old and the schoolboy stopped him while he was walking in our neighbourhood. Then they forced him into the majlis [guest room adjacent to the villa] of one of them and they removed his clothes,” she told prosecutors.

The 11-year-old boy was quoted as telling prosecutors that the defendants undressed him.

A policeman said the 11-year-old boy alleged to him that the 12-year-old schoolboy filmed him naked and posted the video on Instagram.