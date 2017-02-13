Man jailed for hitting victim with baseball bat

Dubai: A jobless man who battered a public relations officer with a baseball bat and left him with a dislocated jaw following a three-year-old dispute, has been jailed for three years.

The 24-year-old Emirati man attacked the 22-year-old Pakistani officer while he was waiting for his friends and knocked him unconscious in October 2015.

The Emirati and his friends had a group fight more than three years ago with the Pakistani and his friends, said records.

The officer’s younger brother and his friends intervened to stop the assault and save his brother before he reported the matter to the police.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Emirati of assaulting the 22-year-old man and causing him a permanent disability.

Medical reports said the public relations officer sustained chronic inflammation in his sinuses and lost the ability to chew properly.

The defendant denied the accusation of causing a 10 per cent permanent disability to the victim.

Presiding judge Urfan Omar also referred the victim’s civil lawsuit to the Dubai Civil Court.

The 22-year-old man said he was waiting in Al Mamzar for his friends to pick him when the accused and another person came and assaulted him.

“Just out of nowhere, the defendant and his friend came there and beat me. The 24-year-old Emirati took out a baseball bat and hit me on my face. I fell unconscious and only regained consciousness in the ambulance when I was being taken to hospital. I reported the matter to the police and informed them that them about the accused, his absconding friend [one who assaulted me] and the fight which I had three years ago,” the officer told prosecutors.

Officer’s 18-year-old brother testified that his elder brother called him to tell that he was being assaulted.

“I rushed with my friends to save my brother … we saw the defendant and his friend, who remains at large, beating my brother. I had contacted the police before heading to the place where my brother was attacked. The attackers pushed me away and assaulted me and my friends as well,” the brother said.

The Emirati admitted to prosecutors that he assaulted the 22-year-old officer.