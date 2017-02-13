Man jailed for hitting victim with baseball bat

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Man jailed for hitting victim with baseball bat

Defendant attacked victim in street, caused him a dislocated jaw and permanent disability

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A jobless man who battered a public relations officer with a baseball bat and left him with a dislocated jaw following a three-year-old dispute, has been jailed for three years.

The 24-year-old Emirati man attacked the 22-year-old Pakistani officer while he was waiting for his friends and knocked him unconscious in October 2015.

The Emirati and his friends had a group fight more than three years ago with the Pakistani and his friends, said records.

The officer’s younger brother and his friends intervened to stop the assault and save his brother before he reported the matter to the police.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Emirati of assaulting the 22-year-old man and causing him a permanent disability.

Medical reports said the public relations officer sustained chronic inflammation in his sinuses and lost the ability to chew properly.

The defendant denied the accusation of causing a 10 per cent permanent disability to the victim.

Presiding judge Urfan Omar also referred the victim’s civil lawsuit to the Dubai Civil Court.

The 22-year-old man said he was waiting in Al Mamzar for his friends to pick him when the accused and another person came and assaulted him.

“Just out of nowhere, the defendant and his friend came there and beat me. The 24-year-old Emirati took out a baseball bat and hit me on my face. I fell unconscious and only regained consciousness in the ambulance when I was being taken to hospital. I reported the matter to the police and informed them that them about the accused, his absconding friend [one who assaulted me] and the fight which I had three years ago,” the officer told prosecutors.

Officer’s 18-year-old brother testified that his elder brother called him to tell that he was being assaulted.

“I rushed with my friends to save my brother … we saw the defendant and his friend, who remains at large, beating my brother. I had contacted the police before heading to the place where my brother was attacked. The attackers pushed me away and assaulted me and my friends as well,” the brother said.

The Emirati admitted to prosecutors that he assaulted the 22-year-old officer.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Elderly Indian guilty of molesting tourist

News Gallery

Meet Kenya's armed cattle herders

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year