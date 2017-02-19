Man filmed woman wearing a short skirt at mall

Dubai An employee has been accused of secretly filming a woman shopper, who wore a short skirt at a mall.

The 35-year-old Egyptian employee allegedly put his phone on camera mode and placed it between the woman’s legs in December.

Once the Swedish woman felt something had touched her legs, according to records, she instantly turned back and saw the flash of the employee’s mobile switched on.

Records said when the woman asked the employee what was he doing, he said he was looking for something and left quickly.

The woman then notified the mall’s security and when they inspected the surveillance cameras the Egyptian was shown filming another woman in a miniskirt.

Records said the police apprehended the 35-year-old shortly after that.

Prosecutors accused the Egyptian man of molesting and breaching the modesty of the Swedish woman.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and dismissed the accusations that were levelled against him at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

“I did not do that,” the employee told presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi in courtroom seven.

The Swedish woman claimed to prosecutors that the incident happened while she was shopping at a home furnishing retail store.

“Suddenly I felt something touched my legs from behind. I turned back and saw the suspect behind me … his mobile phone was in his hand and it was switched on filming mode. He told me that he was searching for something and then walked away quickly. I rushed to the security to review the surveillance cameras … he was shown filming me from under the skirt. I called the police. He was also shown filming another woman,” the woman testified to prosecutors.

The Egyptian was quoted as admitting to prosecutors that he saw a European woman in a miniskirt so he walked close to her and filmed between the legs.

Presiding judge Al Shamsi adjourned the case until the suspect’s lawyer presents a defence argument on March 5.