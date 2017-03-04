Man denies molesting manager in International City

Dubai: A jobless man has been accused of groping a woman while she was waiting for the elevator at a residential building.

The 23-year-old Pakistani man allegedly touched the Indian female manager at International City.

The woman scolded him and chased him as he fled in April 2015.

She reported the matter to the police and gave his descriptions but he remained at large for a long period of time until he was apprehended for his involvement in a theft case.

When police were checking if he had criminal records, his descriptions matched with those given by the Indian woman.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of molesting the woman.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and denied groping the woman when he showed up in court.

The manager testified to prosecutors that the incident happened at 10pm while she was waiting in front of the lift to go up to her flat.

“Suddenly, I felt someone who came and stood behind me and then touched my back. I turned back quickly and shouted at the man. He started running and I chased him for a distance before he disappeared. I reported it to the police and the man’s face was also spotted on the building’s surveillance cameras. I could not identify him at the police line-up since he was arrested after a long time,” she claimed to prosecutors.

A police corporal testified to prosecutors that the suspect was apprehended in a theft case four months after the molestation incident.

“We compared his descriptions and his footage that appeared on the surveillance cameras and they matched. Upon confronting him with the woman’s molestation claims, he admitted that he touched her. The woman could not identify the suspect in the police line-up since a long time had passed between the dates when she had complained and he got arrested,” the corporal said.

A ruling will be heard on March 13.