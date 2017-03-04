Mobile
Man cleared of leaving girlfriend’s body in street

He said he was hospitalised at the time the woman died of a drug overdose

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A man has been acquitted of leaving the body of his girlfriend, who died of a drug overdose, at the doorsteps of her sister’s residence.

Drug enforcement officers were believed to have been searching for the 32-year-old Emirati man and apprehended him from his friend’s house in Umm Al Sheif in November.

When the accused appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance, he denied any involvement in the case and refuted the charge of causing the death of a woman and leaving her body near her sister’s place.

Citing lack of corroborated evidence, the presiding judge cleared the Emirati of any wrongdoing.

Records showed the man and the deceased were believed to have been consuming heroin together when the woman died of overdose. The man drove his car to Al Barsha where he dropped the woman’s body at the sister’s house and drove away, said records.

“I did not do that. I do not know the woman and hadn’t done anything wrong … at the time of the incident, I was hospitalised,” the man contended before the presiding judge.

An anti-narcotics police lieutenant claimed to prosecutors that the man was arrested following an informant’s tipoff that he had been possessing and consuming drugs.

“When we raided his residence in Al Barsha, we did not find him. Later, we arrested him at his friend’s house. We discovered afterwards that he had been involved in the disappearance of an Emirati woman who reportedly died of a drug overdose. During questioning, he said the deceased woman was present with him and they had been consuming drugs … She stayed with him until midnight and when he tried to wake her up, she was unresponsive. Thereafter, he claimed, he left her before her sister’s residence and left,” the lieutenant claimed to prosecutors.

The ruling remains subject to appeal within 12 days.

