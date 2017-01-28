Man accused of punching drug enforcement officer

Dubai: A suspect has been accused of punching a drug enforcement officer, who tried to apprehend him for possessing methamphetamines.

An anti-narcotics police squad was said to have been trying to apprehend the 34-year-old Filipino and his 45-year-old countrywoman for possessing and promoting 8.6 grams of methamphetamine in August.

Shortly after drug enforcement officers took the duo into custody, according to records, the 34-year-old took one of the officers by surprise, punching him in his face. When he tried to continue his attack, other officers intervened and restrained him.

Drugs prosecutors accused the duo of possessing 8.6g of methamphetamine with the intent to lure buyers.

The man was accused of beating up a law enforcement officer carrying out his duties.

The two suspects and another 30-year-old countryman of theirs were also accused of consuming methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The 34-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty and rejected the charge of possession of a banned substance for promotion when he defended himself before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday. He told the presiding judge that the methamphetamine in his possession was for his personal use.

The other two suspects pleaded guilty.

The police officer who was assaulted told prosecutors that, shortly after apprehending the suspects and while moving them into detention, one of them punched him. “He took me by surprise and punched… when he tried to punch me again, I defended myself and restrained him with the help of my partners. When asked about the assault, the suspect claimed that he was joking,” the policeman testified.

An anti-narcotics police sergeant told prosecutors that the assault happened outside the Dubai Police’s headquarters while the suspects were being taken into custody. “I saw the 34-year-old when he grabbed the policeman by his clothes and punched him. When we asked him why did he assault the policeman, he said he did so because he did not want the 45-year-old woman to be put in detention,” the sergeant testified.

The trial will continue.