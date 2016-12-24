Mobile
Man accused of forgery to apply for Turkish visa

2 visitors paid Dh15,000 each to obtain UAE residency and bank papers for visa requirements

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A visitor has been accused of forging UAE residency and bank papers that he provided to two others to apply for a visit visa to Turkey.

The 31-year-old Pakistani man was said to have forged residency and bank papers and handed them to his two countrymen, aged 25 and 26, who submitted those forged papers to visa counsellors at the Turkish Consulate in Dubai while applying for visit visas in August.

Prosecutors accused the 31-year-old of forging official papers and using them.

The other two suspects, aged 25 and 26, were accused of using the forged papers and handing them over to the Turkish Consulate.

The 25-year-old and 26-year-old suspects pleaded not guilty and refuted their accusations when they showed up before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday.

According to the charge sheet, prosecutors said the 31-year-old suspect and an unidentified number of suspects, who remain at large, tampered with the residency and the bank papers.

The 31-year-old admitted that he was aware of the forgery and claimed that he did not forge the papers but the men who remain at large did.

A police corporal claimed to prosecutors that the Turkish Consulate notified them that the 25-year-old and 26-year-old suspects had submitted passports that contained forged UAE residency stamps.

“The suspects had submitted their papers to apply for a visa to Turkey. Upon confronting the two men, they claimed that they had obtained the papers from the 31-year-old suspect for Dh15,000 each. The two alleged that the 31-year-old had promised to stamp UAE residency on their passports since it was part of the requirements to apply for a visa to Turkey. They also claimed that after they collected their passports from the 31-year-old, the latter told them to go to the consulate and apply for a visit visa,” he testified to prosecutors.

Meanwhile a police lieutenant claimed to prosecutors that the 25-year-old admitted to him that he was aware that the residency would be processed in an illegal manner.

The trial continues.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
